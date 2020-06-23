https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/chuck-schumer-chokeholds-gop-senator/2020/06/23/id/973785

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., on Tuesday issued a stern criticism of Sen. John Barrasso’s, R-Wyo., comment stating Republicans have “Schumer with a chokehold in the JUSTICE Act and our opportunity for police reform in America.”

Schumer tweeted:

“Chokeholds aren’t a joking matter. The fact that they’re joking about chokeholds instead of actually banning them shows that the Republicans never took this seriously.”

Barrasso made the comments during a GOP luncheon Tuesday where he criticized Schumer and other Democrats who are poised to vote against the bill.

Schumer also called Republican’s policing bill “deeply fundamental,” “irrevocably flawed,” and a “nonstarter.”

Senate Republicans unveiled the Justice Act last Wednesday. It includes incentives for police departments to ban chokeholds, more disclosure requirements about the use of force and no-knock warrants, and penalties for false reports. It also makes lynching a federal hate crime, incudes emergency grant programs for body cameras and creates a commission to study the conditions facing black men and boys.

Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., the only Black Republican in the upper chamber, introduced the legislation.

