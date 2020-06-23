https://www.wnd.com/2020/06/scientists-perplexed-men-minorities-higher-rates-severe-covid-19/

(STUDY FINDS) — LONDON – Growing evidence suggests that men and Black, Asian, and Minority Ethnic (BAME) populations suffer more severe COVID-19 infections with poorer outcomes. Yet, scientists to this point are unable to figure out why. A new study from researchers at Queen Mary University of London sheds some light on the mystery by revealing what doesn’t play a role.

Researchers say that the severity of COVID-19 infection among males and BAME populations is not related to other commonly blamed health factors. For example, risk of cardiovascular disease or vitamin D levels are often linked to infections. Similarly, socio-economic status or behavioral factors don’t seem to be the major factor, thus leaving scientists baffled.

In the study, published in the Journal of Public Health, researchers examined data from the United Kingdom’s Biobank. The Biobank is a longterm research study that includes health and genetic information on 500,000 people in the UK. The study uses a subset of this dataset, comprised of 4,510 Biobank participants who were tested for COVID-19, including 1,326 who tested positive.

