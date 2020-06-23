https://www.theepochtimes.com/senators-far-left-radicals-causing-anarchy-by-tearing-down-statues_3398918.html

Republican senators on Tuesday harshly criticized groups who toppled or defaced statues of former Presidents Ulysses Grant, George Washington, and Thomas Jefferson.

“A crazy fringe is treating their monuments like vanity statues of tinhorn tyrants. Our Founding Fathers are being roped to the ground like they were Saddam Hussein,” Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on the Senate floor in Washington.

“There could be no clearer sign that these far-left radicals have severed any connection to the righteous cause of racial justice. They’ve literally tried to succeed where Robert E. Lee failed and bring General Grant to the ground.”

A statue of Grant was among those toppled in San Francisco late Friday.

McConnell described towering figures in American history like Grant, who forced the surrender of the Confederacy, are “imperfect heroes” while the United States is an “imperfect union” that’s “still the great nation in world history.”

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell speaks to reporters in the Hart Senate Office Building in Washington, on June 16, 2020. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

While vandals pull down statues of Grant and his peers, a statue of Vladimir Lenin, the former Communist leader of the Soviet Union, remains standing, untouched, in Seattle, a city run by Democrats, the senator noted.

“Apparently people claim with a straight face that this communist statue has survived because it is located—wait for it—on private property. So the founding father of the mass murdering Soviet Union watches over Seattle streets, but our own Founding Fathers are dragged in the dirt,” he said.

America’s past is complex, McConnell said, calling the claim that bigotry is its deepest founding principle, absurd.

Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.), one of three black lawmakers in the Senate, said during an appearance on “Fox & Friends” Tuesday morning that he opposes “tearing down history for the sake of anarchy.”

He described the people involved as: “Not a part of any protest. They’re simply agitators and simply trying to find their way to create anarchy, chaos, and lawlessness.”

Communities that are the most vulnerable, in a chaotic world, suffer the most, Scott argued.

Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) speaks during a press conference in Washington on June 17, 2020. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Efforts to remove statues started with those showing soldiers or others who served in the Confederacy but have quickly moved on to others who had no link with the South.

Scott said America can have a debate over how to rename military bases named after Confederate officers but shouldn’t “purge all of history because it was ugly or negative.”

He pointed to keeping the name of the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama, to preserve the “reality of how vicious people could be.” The senator supports President Donald Trump’s efforts to crack down on people removing or defacing statues and monuments.

Former Vice President Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, and Trump have differed on the renaming of the bases, with Biden supporting the efforts and Trump opposing them.

Democratic lawmakers have largely supported or led efforts to remove Confederate statues and haven’t weighed in on the removal of other statues.

People stand around the statue of Confederate general Albert Pike after it was toppled by vandals in Washington on June 19, 2020. (Eric Baradat/AFP/Getty Images)

Trump, a Republican, told a rally in Oklahoma on Saturday that Biden, “remains silent in his basement in the face of this brutal assault on our nation and the values of our nation.”

“Joe Biden has surrendered to his party and to the left-wing mob,” he said.

During widespread riots last month, Biden, who hasn’t addressed the removal of statues, said in a statement that protesting police brutality “is right and necessary” but added, “Burning down communities and needless destruction is not.”

“Violence that endangers lives is not. Violence that guts and shutters businesses that serve the community is not,” he said.

