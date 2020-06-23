https://www.theblaze.com/good-morning-mug-club/cancel-culture

According to cancel culture, anything from milk to coronavirus is racist, but Jimmy Kimmel can say the N-word and he goes unpunished. Sure, it may be easy to want to see Kimmel held to the same standard as conservatives, but Steven Crowder offers a reasonable alternative to playing by cancel culture’s rules. Why cancel someone when you can make fun of them instead?

Kimmel no more deserves to be canceled for wearing blackface or saying the N-word in a rap song than Megyn Kelly deserved for saying that dressing up as Diana Ross on Halloween used to be acceptable. If cancel culture is desperate to end someone’s career, let it be a result of comedian Jimmy Kimmel’s failed comedy.

