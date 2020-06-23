https://hotair.com/archives/john-s-2/2020/06/23/scenes-white-house-blm-protest/

Protesters tried and failed to set up an autonomous zone in Washington, DC last night, similar to the one in Seattle. They also tried and failed to pull down a statue of Andrew Jackson near the White House.

Protesters trying to take down the Andrew Jackson statue in DC! 🔥🔥#DCProtests pic.twitter.com/ASWMIl1WFa — Abolish Biden’s🦵H🅰️iry🦵Leg 🏴🚩 (@BernieToVest) June 22, 2020

Protestors in Washington, D.C. tearing down a statue of Andrew Jackson, the president responsible for the Trail of Tears and a hero to President Trump. Video courtesy of ⁦⁦@jonathanchase_⁩ pic.twitter.com/MH2t4m7MT9 — Julia Ioffe (@juliaioffe) June 23, 2020

Police intervened and prevented the statue from being pulled down. They used pepper spray and the situation got pretty tense at times:

Clashes with Police in front of Andrew Jackson statue pic.twitter.com/VwZqdORdex — Richie🎥McG🍿 (@RichieMcGinniss) June 23, 2020

The protesters failed but they didn’t go away. Today police cleared out protesters who had set up a camp near the White House. No one seems to be getting arrested and there wasn’t any violence, but everyone had to move.

DC police clear the streets just north of the #WhiteHouse where protesters tried to set up an autonomous zone last night. pic.twitter.com/OgId4yFs9u — Charlotte Cuthbertson (@charlottecuthbo) June 23, 2020

Barriers and fences are now going back up around Lafayette Square to keep protesters from returning.

Fencing and barricades are going back up at Lafayette Park. As close as I could get looking east down H Street where police are keeping people out. #dcprotest pic.twitter.com/3bcUzv7RUt — Ken Duffy (@KenDuffyNews) June 23, 2020

Police are standing in the street to keep people out and that has resulted in some interesting scenes on a Tuesday afternoon in DC. The Daily Caller’s Henry Rodgers was out in the midst of it filming what he saw:

Scene near the White House right now: pic.twitter.com/z2bQE6B9fU — Henry Rodgers (@henryrodgersdc) June 23, 2020

This guy wants the black police officers to tell their white, female colleague she’s racist for wearing a thin blue line face mask. They don’t seem to agree with him.

I have no idea what is happening in this one:

Dude spit at her after this: pic.twitter.com/7QNHsLDM8Z — Henry Rodgers (@henryrodgersdc) June 23, 2020

And then this guy in women’s underwear rolls up on a Segway and starts a fight with other protesters.

Good. God… This is what is going on near the White House. You can’t make this shit up: pic.twitter.com/B3QiEIM8pr — Henry Rodgers (@henryrodgersdc) June 23, 2020

This person then ran through the street toward Eleanor Holmes Norton who was giving an interview to Andrea Mitchell:

Andrea Mitchell (@mitchellreports) and Rep. Eleanor Holmes Norton almost attacked: pic.twitter.com/Y1ph336GHI — Henry Rodgers (@henryrodgersdc) June 23, 2020

Did you catch Norton’s response?

Rep. Holmes Norton: “Where are the police when you neee them?!” https://t.co/Hr1rzKgRR2 — Henry Rodgers (@henryrodgersdc) June 23, 2020

There was some more chaos.

Shit is getting real down here: pic.twitter.com/isOjWlL4GE — Henry Rodgers (@henryrodgersdc) June 23, 2020

Somehow this officer wound up in a bush.

It is getting out of control already… pic.twitter.com/eGgMOplBz0 — Henry Rodgers (@henryrodgersdc) June 23, 2020

And no BLM protest would be complete without protesters calling for harm to come to police officers. In this case, poisoning them.

More berating of the officers who are standing there silently.

Doesn’t seem to be working… pic.twitter.com/dvrB9GlIjt — Henry Rodgers (@henryrodgersdc) June 23, 2020

Rogers asked the woman why she was yelling at black officers. She goes on a rant about how “just because they’re black doesn’t mean they are not a part of the problem.”

White woman yelling at black officers. pic.twitter.com/dEdfTf0Dgw — Henry Rodgers (@henryrodgersdc) June 23, 2020

I’ve watched so many far-left protest videos over the past ten years. The police are almost always the focus of abuse and black officers in particular get the worst of it because they are treated as traitors to the cause. Here’s an example of this from last year. Occupy ICE protesters in Portland were caught on video shouting racial abuse at black officers. I saw the same thing at Occupy protests back in 2011. The left hates the police but it especially hates black police officers. I honestly don’t know how the officers on the receiving end of this abuse can take it without losing their cool. Guy Benson sort of sums it up:

Racism is a White privilege problem, so watch me berate these black guys, who are the problem https://t.co/16zqJqLuZp — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) June 23, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

