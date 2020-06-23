https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/weird-clinton-pal-philanthropist-multi-millionaire-steve-bing-jumps-high-rise-death/

Steve Bing, Bill Clinton

Clinton friend, philanthropist, film financier and multi-millionaire, Steve Bing, 55, jumped from a Century City building on Monday and was found dead at the scene.

Steve Bing was a longtime friend of the Clintons.

According to reports, Mr. Bing donated up to $10 million to the Clinton Foundation.

Both Clinton and Bing were in the past reported to be part of a billionaire clique that included Burkle and Jeffrey Epstein – reported LA Mag.

TRENDING: It Begins… White Allies Paint Whip Marks on their Backs and Carry “Cracker for Sale” Signs to Win Favor from Black Lives Matter Mob (VIDEO)

Deadline reported:

Steve Bing, the film financier and philanthropist who backed hit movies from Robert Zemeckis’ The Polar Express and Beowulf to the Rolling Stones concert movie Shine a Light, has died. According to law enforcement sources, Bing jumped from a Century City building at around 1 p.m. Monday. Following standard protocol, the Los Angeles Police Department would not confirm that the individual in question was Bing. However, the description of the man in his 50s who was found dead on the scene fits that of the producer. Bing, also an influential political donor, was a real estate tycoon from a family with a rich history. In 2012, he pledged a $30 million legacy gift to the Motion Picture & Television Fund.

Sources told TMZ that Steve Bing was depressed about “lack of human contact during quarantine.”

Actress Elizabeth Hurley tweeted that she was “devastated” over the death of Steve Bing, the father of her 18-year-old son.

Is it a coincidence that so many Clinton associates commit suicide? 0% (0 Votes) 100% (3 Votes)

“I’m saddened beyond belief that Steve is no longer with us. Our time together was very happy and although there were some tough times, the memories of a sweet, kind man are what matter. We became close again in the last year and last spoke on our son’s 18th. This is devastating news.” Elizabeth Hurley said.

Former president Bill Clinton released a statement on the death of his friend Steve Bing.

I loved Steve Bing very much. He had a big heart, and he was willing to do anything he could for the people and causes he believed in. I will miss him and his enthusiasm more than I can say, and I hope he’s finally found peace. — Bill Clinton (@BillClinton) June 23, 2020

The comments under Bill Clinton’s tweet were interesting.

Here’s an in-depth 1 part thread on why Bing is dead 2007: Bing married Liz

2010: Bill has 3 some w Liz & Bing

2011: Bing & Liz divorce

2014: Bill dates liz

2019: Liz’s son sues Bing for 300MM

2020: Bill gets his cut

2020: Bing dies of “boredom” Bill+🍆+💰=💀 End thread pic.twitter.com/k1Q3YldFiH — Tommy G (@TommyG) June 23, 2020

Translation: He had dirt on you and Hillary — Okie Wan Kenobi⭐⭐⭐#FLYNNDICATED (@Okie71) June 23, 2020

What kind of dirt did he have on you and that devil you call a wife? — 4th Point of Contact🇺🇸 (@Sunny82nd) June 23, 2020

Another Clinton ‘acquaintance’ bites the dust… — Patriot1982 (@matt_wittwer) June 23, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

