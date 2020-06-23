https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/look-obamas-face-says-biden-makes-absolutely-no-sense-virtual-fundraiser-talking-peaceful-cold-war-video/
This is why Obama told Joe Biden he didn’t have to run for president.
The look on Obama’s face said it all.
Biden made no sense on Tuesday (as usual) during a virtual fundraiser.
“Stop the cold war future that we’re talking about. We’re talking about a peaceful cold war. What are we talking about?” said Biden.
HUH?
WATCH:
🚨 THIS is why Obama told Biden he didn’t have to run and his staff keeps him hiding in the basement 🤦♂️pic.twitter.com/4ayTMqIEyR
— Marc Lotter – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@marc_lotter) June 23, 2020