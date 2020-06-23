https://www.theblaze.com/rubin-report/liberal-politics-cause-systemic-racism

On “The Rubin Report,” BlazeTV host Dave Rubin sat down with The Daily Wire’s Michael Knowles to discuss progressive politics, woke college campuses, and the collapse of our liberal institutions.

Knowles talked about what he called “the big lie,” or the idea that college students indoctrinated with progressive propaganda on campus would suddenly change once they entered the “real world.” Instead, they are taking down institutions and destroying cities across the country.

“This is the big lie,” he said. “I’m looking around the real world and I’m seeing the consequences of those college campuses as the buildings are burning down all around the country.”

Knowles pointed out the flaws in the left’s systemic racism arguments, since most powerful institutions are dominated by liberals.

“We’ve been told for the past few weeks that all of these protests are about institutional racism. But then it occurred to me, the left controls every major institution in America. They control the media, controls higher education and lower, controls Hollywood, controls Big Tech, controls administrative government. Basically, other than talk radio and some little parts of the internet, the left controls every institution. So, if there’s institutional racism, whose fault is that?” he asked.

Well, not only whose fault is it, but they are the ones putting it [racism] into the institutions,” Rubin added. “They are the ones making it systemic.”

Knowles and Rubin shared their thoughts on the conflicting interests of inter-sectional politics with the Black Lives Matter and the LGBTQ communities, and how even liberals seemed to be worried about the turn that “woke politics” are taking.

Watch the video below to catch more of the conversation:

Watch Dave Rubin’s full interview with Michael Knowles here: https://youtu.be/hzWiHUE6YLE.

Want more from Dave Rubin?

Looking for smart and honest conversations about current events, political news and the culture war? On “The Rubin Report,” comedian Dave Rubin engages the ideas of some of society’s most interesting thought leaders, authors, and politicians. Subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multiplatform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution and live the American dream.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

