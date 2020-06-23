https://www.dailywire.com/news/trump-bolton-washed-up-creepster-should-be-jailed-over-classified-information-in-new-book

President Donald Trump fired back at former White House National Security Advisor John Bolton in an interview Tuesday morning, telling Fox & Friends that Bolton should be “jailed” for repeating classified information in his book.

On Twitter later, the president added that Bolton is a “washed up Creepster” who “should be in jail” and have profits from his book “seized” over his claims.

Speaking to Fox Tuesday, “Trump described Bolton as a ‘stupid guy’ and a ‘guy with no heart,’ saying his interactions with the former top aide were limited prior to Bolton’s ouster in September 2019,” per Politico.

“I fired him. And I didn’t think it was a big deal. And I wasn’t around him very much,” Trump said. “But what he did do is he took classified information, and he published it during a presidency. I believe that he’s a criminal, and I believe, frankly, he should go to jail for that.”

Bolton’s book, “The Room Where It Happened,” hits store shelves on Tuesday, despite efforts by the Trump administration to block its release. “The book includes a number of damning claims about Trump’s conduct in office, including that Trump pleaded with Chinese President Xi Jinping to help him win reelection, and that he said journalists should be ‘executed,’” according to Fox News.

The White House complained, late last week, that excerpts from Bolton’s book, published in several news outlets, contained information about briefings and meetings that were supposed to be classified. A judge, however, disagreed, allowing sales of Bolton’s book to move forward, largely because news organizations already had copies and excerpts had been published.

The judge did, however, note that Bolton “gambled” with national security by publishing the memoir of his time in the Trump administration, and did chastize Bolton for including what appears to be classified information in the manuscript.

Since then, the president has been on a crusade to discredit his former NatSec advisor.

In addition to the Fox interview Tuesday, the president also issued a series of tweets bashing Bolton and demanding that he face criminal penalties and, potentially, asset forfeiture actions.

“Washed up Creepster John Bolton is a lowlife who should be in jail, money seized, for disseminating, for profit, highly Classified information. Remember what they did to the young submarine sailor, but did nothing to Crooked Hillary. I ended up pardoning him – It wasn’t fair!” Trump said early Tuesday.

Bolton was paid a $2 million advance for the book. If the government does determine that Bolton published classified information, it could hit the former White House advisor with criminal charges, and punishment could include Bolton passing on his payday to the government.

The White House may have been better off waiting to take on Bolton until after the memoir hit bookshelves. According to early reviews of the nearly 600-page memoir, the best parts of Bolton’s account have already been published in excerpts.

The Daily Wire, headed by bestselling author and popular podcast host Ben Shapiro, is a leading provider of conservative news, cutting through the mainstream media’s rhetoric to provide readers the most important, relevant, and engaging stories of the day. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

