Senate Republicans and President TrumpDonald John TrumpSouth Korea slams Bolton book as ‘distorting the reality’ of nuclear talks Democrats face tough questions with Bolton Protesters try to bring down statue of Andrew Jackson near White House MORE are facing off over a new round of COVID-19 stimulus checks, with GOP senators warning Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin Steven Terner MnuchinTop Democrats: Trump administration’s plan for PPP disclosure ‘inadequate’ Pompeo takes swipe at Bolton in tweet Treasury Dept. to disclose details on small business loan recipients MORE on Tuesday to mind the mounting federal deficit.

Trump views the $1,200 “economic impact payment” checks that featured his name prominently as a political and economic winner. Many GOP senators, on the other hand, think a second round would be a huge waste of money.

Sen. Pat Toomey Patrick (Pat) Joseph ToomeyGOP senators push for quick, partial reopening of economy NSA improperly collected US phone records in October, new documents show Overnight Defense: Pick for South Korean envoy splits with Trump on nuclear threat | McCain blasts move to suspend Korean military exercises | White House defends Trump salute of North Korean general MORE (Pa.) was one of several Republican senators who warned Mnuchin about the rising red ink at a Tuesday lunch. The deficit is projected to hit $3.7 trillion in 2020, according to the Congressional Budget Office.

“I expressed a lot of skepticism about the wisdom about doing another big spending bill,” Toomey, a member of the Senate Finance Committee, said after the meeting.

He said another round of $1,200 checks doesn’t make sense as the economy starts to reopen after the lockdowns in March and April.

“I’m a skeptic about the idea of doing that. That was an emergency measure taken when we were in a full-blown crisis and, frankly, knew it was wildly inefficient because all kinds of people were getting checks whose work was not jeopardized,” he said.

Toomey said many recipients of the checks “didn’t have any lost income” or were government employees or retirees.

Sen. Marco Rubio Marco Antonio RubioTrump seeks to rally base with immigration full-court press Trump’s new head of US media agency under fire from both sides Republicans brush off Bolton’s bombshells MORE (R-Fla.) said several of his colleagues spoke up at the meeting and “urged caution moving forward.”

“We want to make sure the next round of assistance is targeted at those who need it the most,” he said.

Senate Budget Committee Chairman Mike Enzi Michael (Mike) Bradley EnziDemocrats detail their .5T green infrastructure plan Trump’s push for major infrastructure bill faces GOP opposition Republicans start bracing for shutdown fight in run-up to election MORE (R-Wyo.) said Senate GOP concerns about the ballooning deficit were “well covered” at the meeting.

Sen. John Cornyn John CornynGOP rallies around Trump after firing of Manhattan US attorney The Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Facebook – After rough week, can Trump bounce back? Trump, GOP place big bet on economy for 2020 MORE (R-Texas), another member of the Finance panel, said the round of $1,200 checks “was necessary at the beginning” of the crisis when people might have had to wait for state and federal unemployment benefits to catch up with the massive spike in layoffs and furloughs in March and April.

“I don’t see the compelling need” for another round now, he said.

Cornyn is instead pushing for legislation to provide tax relief to the oil and gas industries, which were hit hard by this year’s economic slowdown.

Trump told Scripps local TV news on Monday that he plans to send out another round of checks.

“Yeah, we are. We are,” he said. “We will be doing another stimulus package. It’ll be very good. It’ll be very generous.”

Mnuchin, walking into the Senate Republican lunch Tuesday, confirmed that another round of rebate checks is on the table.

“It will be one of the things we’re discussing,” he told reporters.

Mnuchin, however, did not make a pitch for the checks at the lunch, according to two GOP senators who attended.

The Treasury secretary told senators the administration’s goal is to get another coronavirus relief bill passed through Congress by the end of July, according to Sen. Roy Blunt Roy Dean BluntThis week: Congress set for showdown on police reform legislation The Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Facebook – Trump under fire as SCOTUS, Bolton deal blows Republican rift opens up over qualified immunity for police MORE (R-Mo.), who attended the meeting.

Congress has already appropriated nearly $3 trillion to respond to the pandemic, a significant portion of which has yet to be spent.

Trump and Mnuchin may be able to circumvent GOP opposition to a second round of checks by cutting a deal with Democratic leaders.

The $3 trillion coronavirus relief bill the House passed last month — the HEROES Act — includes a second round of $1,200 checks, which the legislation would also extend to unauthorized immigrants that have Individual Taxpayer Identification Numbers.

Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer Chuck SchumerGOP lawmakers voice support for Israeli plan to annex areas in West Bank The Hill’s Coronavirus Report: Rep. Mark Takano says Congress must extend worker benefits expiring in July; WHO reports record spike in global cases UPDATE: Trump denies he slowed down coronavirus testing MORE (N.Y.) and Minority Whip Dick Durbin Richard (Dick) Joseph DurbinThis week: Congress set for showdown on police reform legislation Harris’s path on police reform littered with land mines What Juneteenth celebrations and marches looked like across the US MORE (Ill.), the two top-ranking Senate Democrats, have expressed support for another wave of stimulus checks.

“Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiDemocrats face tough questions with Bolton California Democrat says it’s ‘cruel and inhumane’ not to extend COVID-19 unemployment benefits past July Democrats eye tax credit assistance for renewables in infrastructure bill MORE’s bill extends it to American citizens who have someone who is undocumented in their household, I believe. I think that’s the only significant difference. I support that change,” Durbin said Tuesday.

Mnuchin and Senate Republicans focused on other proposals during their Tuesday meeting.

“We’re talking about a bunch of different ideas that we may need to do in another bill and we want to take our time and make sure we’re thoughtful so whatever we do it will be much more targeted, much more focused on jobs, bringing back jobs, and making sure we take care of our kids,” he said.

They discussed another round of the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), a popular small-business lending program, as well as a payroll tax holiday for essential workers and federal funding for schools and colleges to help students return to classes in the fall.

Republicans are discussing setting up a revenue-loss test for businesses that apply for PPP loans, which Rubio, the chairman of the Senate Small Business and Entrepreneurship Committee, said would ensure “that we’re prioritizing the industries and businesses that were hardest hit.”

Sen. Joni Ernst Joni Kay ErnstErnst challenges Greenfield to six debates in Iowa Senate race The Hill’s Coronavirus Report: Tulsa County reports highest number of new cases days before Trump rally; Botanisol Analytics CEO David Talenfeld says new highly mobile virus testing modules can help protect national security infrastructure Black voters need a new Senate as much as a new president MORE (R-Iowa), who faces a competitive race this fall, floated at the meeting the idea of a payroll tax holiday for essential workers and Mnuchin did not object to it, according to a lawmaker in the room.

Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee Chairman Lamar Alexander Andrew (Lamar) Lamar AlexanderRepublicans brush off Bolton’s bombshells Time to make our national parks great again Nationwide protests spark renewed local efforts to get rid of Confederate symbols MORE (R-Tenn.) is pushing for federal money to help schools and colleges restart in the fall.

“The area that I think we should be looking at is to make sure schools and colleges have enough funding so that 75 million students can go back to school and college safely and if they don’t, I think we should address that in July,” he said.

Alexander said after the meeting he’s “disinclined” to support another round of checks.

Sen. Rand Paul Randal (Rand) Howard PaulWhite House throws support behind GOP police reform bill Rep. Andy Barr’s wife dies suddenly at 39 Senate GOP unveils police reform proposal MORE (R-Ky.) called another round of checks “a terrible idea.”

“We’re already setting records with how much money we’ve spent,” he said. “We’ve added like $4 trillion in debt in one year just with what they’ve done so far.”

Sen. Ron Johnson Ronald (Ron) Harold JohnsonThe Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Facebook – GOP, Dems jockey for position on police reform Sunday show preview: Congress debates police reform legislation after George Floyd killing Senate Democrat introduces legislation to protect US against crippling cyberattack MORE (R-Wis.) said “anything we do in the future has to be better targeted.”

He said Congress needs to take a close look at the money that was appropriated in March and remains unspent.

“Possibly if the economy comes back fast enough maybe we repeal some of that spending,” he said. “I certainly do not think we’re in a position today to have to authorize even a dollar more.”

