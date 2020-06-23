https://www.dailywire.com/news/trump-jr-blasts-abc-double-standard-in-response-to-jimmy-kimmel-vs-rosanne-barr

Donald Trump Jr. called out ABC on Tuesday morning for the different way that it has responded to Jimmy Kimmel’s “N-word” scandal vs. how it responded to a controversial tweet from Roseanne Barr when Barr had a show with the network.

Fox News Editor Gregg Re exclusively reported on Monday about a Christmas album that Kimmel recorded in 1996 which featured a song where Kimmel impersonated rapper Snoop Dogg and repeatedly used the “N-word” throughout the track. Kimmel is also facing renewed pressure over his past blackface skits. ABC did not respond to requests for comment on the matter.

Kimmel announced last week that he was taking a leave of absence from the show so he could “spend even more time with my family.”

Trump Jr. called out the network for how it has handled the situation vs. how executives handled the situation with Barr in 2018. ABC needs to either cancel Kimmel’s show or give Barr her show back, Trump said.

“I don’t think [Jimmy Kimmel] should be fired for inappropriate jokes, but please remind me, how long did it take for [ABC Network]/[Disney] to cancel [Roseanne Barr]?” Trump Jr. tweeted.

“I’m simply anti-double standards for conservatives [and] libs, so either cancel Kimmel or give Roseanne her show back,” he added.

I don’t think @jimmykimmel should be fired for inappropriate jokes, but please remind me, how long did it take for @ABCNetwork/@Disney to cancel @therealroseanne? I’m simply anti-double standards for conservatives & libs, so either cancel Kimmel or give Roseanne her show back. https://t.co/VtQgP7zZqk — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) June 23, 2020

In May 2018, Barr, who had returned to the network earlier in the year after being gone since the 1990s, had her show “Roseanne” canceled within hours of her tweeting something that was controversial.

In reference to former Obama aide Valerie Jarrett, who is black, Barr wrote that if the “muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby=vj.”

ABC and Disney executives instantly took action against Barr, who is a Trump supporter, by canceling her show.

ABC Entertainment president Channing Dungey responded by saying, “Roseanne’s Twitter statement is abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values, and we have decided to cancel her show.”

Disney CEO Bob Iger said, “There was only one thing to do here, and that was the right thing.”

Disney is the parent company of ABC Entertainment and ABC News.

Trump Jr. called out ABC yesterday after the Fox News report was published, writing on Twitter: “To be clear, I’m 100% against punishing comedians for jokes, even bad jokes from unfunny hack comedians like Jimmy Kimmel…but according to the left’s own woke rules that [Jimmy Kimmel] wants to force others to live by, it’s hard to see how [ABC Network] allows him to keep his show.”

To be clear, I’m 100% against punishing comedians for jokes, even bad jokes from unfunny hack comedians like Jimmy Kimmel…but according to the left’s own woke rules that @jimmykimmel wants to force others to live by, it’s hard to see how @ABCNetwork allows him to keep his show. https://t.co/yYsC065pe1 — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) June 22, 2020

What made Kimmel’s past remarks especially newsworthy was the fact that Kimmel pressed actor Tom Arnold in 2018 to release an “N-word” tape on President Donald Trump, which never materialized since there was apparently nothing there.

“I want to hear this tape! Where is this tape?” Kimmel asked Arnold. “You keep saying you will! When? When he’s retired?”

