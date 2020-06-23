https://thehill.com/homenews/media/504118-trump-not-happy-with-fox-news-wants-to-be-politically-correct-all-of-a-sudden

President TrumpDonald John TrumpSouth Korea slams Bolton book as ‘distorting the reality’ of nuclear talks Democrats face tough questions with Bolton Protesters try to bring down statue of Andrew Jackson near White House MORE again took aim at Fox News on Tuesday, saying he’s “not happy” with the network while arguing it “wants to be politically correct all of a sudden.”

“I’m not happy with Fox at all,” Trump told the Christian Broadcasting Network’s David Brody.

“My base hates what Fox News is doing,” he said before later adding that “Fox News wants to be politically correct all of a sudden.”

“Roger Ailes would never have let this happen,” Trump also said in reference to the late Fox News CEO and chairman, who passed away in 2017 after being ousted from the network one year earlier following an investigation into sexual harassment allegations.

JUST RELEASED: @realDonaldTrump lowers the boom on Fox News: tells me, “I’m not happy with Fox at all…My base hates what Fox News is doing…Fox News wants to be politically correct all of a sudden…Roger Ailes would never have let this happen.” Watch here! @POTUS @WhiteHouse pic.twitter.com/0XMVCL1dZo — David Brody (@DavidBrodyCBN) June 23, 2020

The commentary from the president comes after he recently tweeted about Fox News, which was the only major cable news network to carry his campaign rally in Tulsa, Okla., live, setting an all-time record for viewership on a Saturday night.

WOW! The Trump Rally gives @FoxNews the “LARGEST SATURDAY NIGHT AUDIENCE IN ITS HUSTORY”. Isn’t it amazing that virtually nobody in the Lamestream Media is reporting this rather major feat! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 22, 2020

Trump is also set to appear in a Fox News town hall on Thursday night from Green Bay, Wis., hosted by Sean Hannity Sean Patrick HannityOvernight Health Care: Trump refuses to say if he slowed down coronavirus testing | US COVID-19 cases rise, marking ugly contrast with Europe | Trump health officials to testify on continued dangers of coronavirus pandemic US COVID-19 cases rise, marking ugly contrast with Europe Trump, GOP place big bet on economy for 2020 MORE.

The president has both praised and been critical of the network in recent months. In August, for example, he wrote that Fox “isn’t working for us anymore.”

….I don’t want to Win for myself, I only want to Win for the people. The New @FoxNews is letting millions of GREAT people down! We have to start looking for a new News Outlet. Fox isn’t working for us anymore! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 28, 2019

The criticism prompted a pointed rebuke from Fox News anchor Neil Cavuto during the closing monologue on his afternoon program “Your World.”

“Mr. President, we don’t work for you. I don’t work for you,” Cavuto said at the time. “My job is to cover you, not fawn over you or rip you. Just report on you.”

“It is called being fair and balanced, Mr. President, yet it is fair to say you’re not a fan when that balance includes stuff you don’t like to hear or facts you don’t like to have questioned,” Cavuto added.

Fox News has led the cable news race for more than 18 years and had its highest-rated prime time in network history in 2019, averaging 2.5 million viewers per night.

This report was updated at 2:47 p.m.

