“I fired him. And I didn’t think it was a big deal. And I wasn’t around him very much,” the president said. “But what he did do is he took classified information, and he published it during a presidency.”

“I believe that he’s a criminal, and I believe, frankly, he should go to jail for that,” Trump added.

On June 20, U.S. District Judge Royce Lamberth denied the Trump administration’s attempt to stop the book from being immediately released, saying that the government had failed to show that blocking the book at such a late stage would prevent the government from irreparable harm given that the book had already been disseminated widely.

The book’s publisher, Simon & Schuster, told the court that over 200,000 copies of the book have been shipped domestically and thousands of copies of the book have been delivered to booksellers around the globe. Meanwhile, copies of the book have also been distributed to media outlets.

“With hundreds of thousands of copies around the globe—many in newsrooms—the damage is done. There is no restoring the status quo,” Lamberth wrote in his order (pdf).

The judge, however, expressed his concerns over Bolton’s actions, saying that he “gambled with the national security of the United States” by abandoning a prepublication review process for his book.

“He has exposed his country to harm and himself to civil (and potentially criminal) liability,” he wrote.

Former national security adviser John Bolton leaves his home in Bethesda, Md., on Jan. 28, 2020. (Luis M. Alvarez/AP Photo)

Lamberth said that after he had reviewed the classified information submitted by the government, he was persuaded that Bolton will likely jeopardize “national security by disclosing classified information in violation of his nondisclosure agreement obligations,” when he rushed the publication of his book.

He said Bolton now “stands to lose his profits from the book deal, exposes himself to criminal liability, and imperils national security.”

Bolton’s lawyer, Charles Cooper, disputed the judge’s preliminary characterization, telling The Epoch Times in a statement on June 20 that the full story of the events would be revealed upon the development of the case.

