https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/lgbtq-civil-rights-pro-life/2020/06/23/id/973701

President Donald Trump on Tuesday said that he “was surprised” by the U.S. Supreme Court’s recent ruling confirming LGBTQ workers’ civil rights, saying that the court is “supposed to be in our favor.”

Trump said in an interview with CBN’s David Brody Monday that the court’s decision that LGBTQ workers are protected by the 1964 Civil Rights Act under Title VII was a sign that conservatives are “not doing too well.”

“I was surprised, I was surprised,” he said when asked about the case. “Some people felt that it was a decision that they weren’t as surprised as I was. Yeah, I was surprised.”

Trump added, “Well, so far we’re not doing too well. Look: We’ve had a lot of losses, with a court that was supposed to be in our favor. This is just to show what it means.

“We need — you know you’ll probably have a couple of more judges in the next four years,” he said. “It could even be more than that, it could be three or four. If you have a radical left group of judges, religion, I think will be almost wiped out in America. If you look at it, pro-life will be absolutely wiped out. So, if you have that happening, pro-life is going to be out, it’s going to be gone.”

