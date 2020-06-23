http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/70zXm81GMaM/

Twitter has censored President Donald Trump for the second time in the space of a month, hiding a tweet warning that lawless protesters will be “met with serious force.”

President Trump’s full tweet says:

“There will never be an “Autonomous Zone” in Washington, D.C., as long as I’m your President. If they try they will be met with serious force!”

There will never be an “Autonomous Zone” in Washington, D.C., as long as I’m your President. If they try they will be met with serious force! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 23, 2020

Anyone who attempts to view the tweet through Twitter will see it hidden behind a notice from the far-left Silicon Valley company, informing them that the tweet has somehow violated the platform’s rules.

The notice says:

“This Tweet violated the Twitter Rules about abusive behavior. However, Twitter has determined that it may be in the public’s interest for the Tweet to remain accessible.”

This is the second time in the space of a month that Twitter has censored the President over tweets related to the violence and lawlessness sweeping America’s cities. Just over three weeks ago, the platform hid a tweet from the President warning rioters that “when the looting starts, the shooting starts.” Twitter said the post “glorified violence.”

This time, Twitter says the President violated the platform’s rules on “abusive behavior.”

We’ve placed a public interest notice on this Tweet for violating our policy against abusive behavior, specifically, the presence of a threat of harm against an identifiable group.https://t.co/AcmW6O6d4t — Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) June 23, 2020

“We’ve placed a public interest notice on this Tweet for violating our policy against abusive behavior, specifically, the presence of a threat of harm against an identifiable group,” said an official Twitter account.

As Breitbart News has previously reported, Twitter allowed looters to coordinate criminal behavior during the riots, leaving up tweets from accounts that were identifying shopping districts for looting, even after the tweets were brought to the platform’s attention.

More recently, Twitter did not respond to a Breitbart News comment request about tweets from Black Lives Matter agitator Shaun King, in which he called on followers to “tear down” statues, murals, and stained-glass windows depicting Jesus and other biblical figures as white.

The Twitter rules state: “You may not use our service for any unlawful purpose or in furtherance of illegal activities.” Although Twitter will rush to censor the president’s tweets, it appears this rule does not apply to statue-vandals and looters.

Are you an insider at Google, Reddit, Facebook, Twitter, or any other tech company who wants to confidentially reveal wrongdoing or political bias at your company? Reach out to Allum Bokhari at his secure email address allumbokhari@protonmail.com.

Allum Bokhari is the senior technology correspondent at Breitbart News.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

