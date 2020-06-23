https://www.dailywire.com/news/u-s-marshals-arrest-woman-believed-to-be-rayshard-brooks-girlfriend-for-allegedly-burning-down-wendys

Federal law enforcement officials arrested Natalie White, believed to have been the former girlfriend of Rayshard Brooks, for allegedly burning down the Wendy’s restaurant where Brooks died earlier this month.

White, 29, is facing first-degree arson charges for allegedly burning down the restaurant and is currently being held in a local county jail.

“The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Unit just apprehended Wendys arson suspect Natalie White moments ago. White is being booked into the Fulton County Jail right now,” the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. “This case is being investigated by [the Atlanta Fire Rescue] Arson Unit.”

Fox 5 investigative reporter Randy Travis tweeted two pictures of White: one of her being taken into custody and another of the security camera footage that authorities initially released of White.

“Suspected Wendy’s arsonist Natalie White arrested less than an hour ago,” Travis wrote on Twitter. “Members of @GwinnettSO fugitive unit found her. @USMarshalsHQ took her into custody. Fire happened after #RayshardBrooks was shot by #AtlantaPolice”

Brooks was killed earlier this month when law enforcement was called to the Atlanta-area Wendy’s restaurant because Brooks was asleep behind the wheel of his car while in the drive thru lane. Officials tried to arrest Brooks after his breathalyzer test showed that he was driving while drunk, at which point Brooks tried to take off running. A struggle ensued between the two police officers and Brooks and Brooks proceeded to assault the officers and took one of their tasers away from them as he managed to break loose and started to run away. A police officer began to chase after Brooks on foot when Brooks turned around and fired the taser at the officer. The officer responded by shooting Brooks, which ultimately led to his death. The Fulton County District Attorney recently stated that in the State of Georgia, a taser is considered to be a deadly weapon.

