A Facebook moderator acknowledged in an undercover video by Project Veritas that the social media giant’s hostility to President Trump and conservatives influences its decisions regarding content.

The moderator said she deletes every Republican post that comes up in her queue.

“Yes! I don’t give no f—-. I’ll delete it,” she said.

The moderator said anti-Trump content is untouched, even if it violates company policy.

“You gotta take it down but I leave it up,” she said. “If you see something that’s not supposed to be up, it’s probably me.”

Project Veritas asked another content moderator, Lara Kontakos, how she treats posts supporting the president.

“If someone is wearing a MAGA hat, I am going to delete them for terrorism,” she said. “I think we are all doing that.”

The information was brought to Project Veritas by Facebook insider Zach McElroy.

“Zach McElroy’s story raises serious doubts about the Capitol Hill testimony of Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, who gave lawmakers the impression that his company only takes content that could cause harm, such as relating to terrorism or hate speech, but never for politics,” said James O’Keefe, Project Veritas’ founding CEO.

McElroy said he was willing to testify before Congress about Facebook’s bias. He said that 75% to 80% of posts selected by Facebook’s algorithm for moderator review supported President Trump, Republicans or conservative causes.

The insider said: “We’ve seen plenty of statements from Mark Zuckerberg publicly about how they don’t want to meddle in the election. They want to give everybody a free … the platform to speak freely. But we know that privately they have very different opinions. I had no doubt what he said publicly is not what he means to do privately.”

O’Keefe noted Facebook and other social media platforms are protected by Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, because they claim that unlike traditional publishers, they do not actively edit content.

“Facebook’s $400 billion market capitalization is tied to this protection and our report shows for the first time anywhere Facebook’s robust and human-directed process for restricting the marketplace of ideas, which calls into question their CDA 230 immunity,” he said.

Steve Grimmett, a content review lead, said it’s Facebook’s culture to target the president and his supporters.

“It’s a very progressive company, who’s very anti-MAGA.”

Zuckerberg has testified to Congress that his company is a neutral platform.

He was called before the Senate Judiciary and Commerce committee in 2018.

A panel member, Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, commented: “Gizmodo reported that Facebook had purposely and routinely suppressed conservative stories from trending news, including stories about CPAC, including stories about Mitt Romney, including stories about the Lois Lerner IRS scandal, including stories about Glenn Beck.

“In addition to that, Facebook has initially shut down the Chick-fil-A Appreciation Day page, has blocked a post of a Fox News reporter, has blocked over two dozen Catholic pages, and most recently blocked Trump supporters Diamond and Silk’s page, with 1.2 million Facebook followers, after determining their content and brand were, ‘unsafe to the community.’

“To a great many Americans that appears to be a pervasive pattern of political bias. Do you agree with that assessment?”

Zuckerberg disagreed.

He claimed he tries to “root out” of his company “any bias.”

The revelations in the video drew thousands of online comments.

One said that if Zuckerberg “doesn’t immediately fire all of these people and launch widespread internal investigation,” he’s just as bad as the CEO’s of other social media companies.

Another said, “The only question is, how long will we put up [with] what’s going on.”

