It’s a common, everyday occurrence for those of us beyond the millennial generation to lament the state of the young. They’re socialists! They hate America! They all got trophies for doing nothing! They threw tantrums in restaurants and never grew up!

But wait a minute. Could at least some of that be inaccurate? Are there millennials and Generation Z types out there who will not be gaslit into supporting cultural Marxism and cancel culture?

Of course it’s true. Social media rewards the squeakiest of the squeaky wheels. That’s pretty much the only reason anyone knows who Shaun King is. He has one debatable talent, and that’s being outrageous.

I don’t know who the young woman in the following video is. I hope BuzzFeed or CNN don’t dox her.

In about a minute, she perfectly frames and eviscerates everything we have all been through during 2020’s relentless rampage.

Watch.

“If I say ‘all lives matter,’ I’m a racist. If I stand for my flag, I have to apologize for it. I’m not allowed to go to church, but I can burn churches to the ground. I’m not allowed to open my own business, but I can go loot and destroy other people’s businesses.”

She’s dropping truth bombs like Jason Whitlock, and she’s just getting warmed up.

“If I wear a badge, dressed in blue, I’m a racist pig. But if I walk around destroying my city with bricks and masks, I’m considered a peaceful protester.

“I’m not allowed to peacefully protest the lockdown at my capitol, but I can go destroy and graffiti my capitol.

“I’m not allowed to go to the park to play T-ball with my family, but I can destroy the park.”

Has she left anything about the last four months of media madness and government lock hypocrisy out yet? Well, she’s not done.

“I’m not allowed to protect our historical monuments and history, but I can go tear them down and have them land on top of people.

“I’m not allowed to have an opinion on racial matters because I’m white, but if I don’t have an opinion on it, I’m the reason why people are oppressed.

“I can go riot in the streets with the BLM but if I go to a Trump rally COVID-19 magically appears.”

And here comes the final pitch.

“Does anyone else not see the hypocrisy in all of this?

“I am done with your bullsh*t!”

This is a manifesto and a statement. It’s a call to truth. Spread this video far and wide. There is hope for the future.

