While National Park Police lined up and pushed leftist protesters out of Lafayette Square Park on Monday evening — following their failed attempt to pull down a statue of Andrew Jackson — one video caught a rather astonishing reaction from the vanquished demonstrators.

As if they see themselves as actual soldiers on the field of battle, a number of utterly defeated comrades were heard crying out, “Medic! Medic!” in the face of their bruised bodies and egos.

Check it out. (Content warning: Language):

Another clip showed the depressing aftermath as the limping army of history-erasers hacked up their lungs, tried to catch their collective breath, and licked their wounds. One person was heard loudly inquiring, “Anybody here need medical attention?” Yeah, the answer to that seems pretty clear:

C’mon kids. Buck up, now. You signed on to do battle with the man, and that’s exactly what you’ll keep getting if you keep reaching beyond protests and mix in violence and destruction.

You think of yourselves as soldiers? Keep in mind what actual soldiers do and have done for decades — although that would involve y’all rising a little bit earlier in the morning, wouldn’t it?

“You’re reachin’ deep inside you for things you’ve never known. It’s been tough, rough goin’, but you haven’t gone alone …”

