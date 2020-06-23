https://www.theepochtimes.com/video-shows-fireworks-attack-on-homeless-man-nypd-searching-for-suspects_3399187.html

New York City Police Department officials said they’re searching for suspects who assaulted a man in Harlem with fireworks on Monday.

“The inhumanity of this crime is shocking to everyone who watches. The NYPD WILL apprehend those responsible for using fireworks to assault our fellow New Yorker in Harlem yesterday,” said NYPD Chief Terence Monahan on Twitter.

New York Police Department’s Chief of Detectives, Rodney Harrison, wrote on Twitter Tuesday that the victim was a homeless man who suffered burns to his back, adding that his attackers are still on the loose.

He added that the NYPD “is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the person(s) responsible for assaulting police officers.”

Earlier yesterday morning, a homeless male was sleeping on the sidewalk in front of 67 Lenox Avenue, in the confines of the 28 pct, when he was attacked. The male pictured above threw a lit firework on him, which exploded causing burns to the victims back. pic.twitter.com/gUZhbLznGT — Chief Rodney Harrison (@NYPDDetectives) June 23, 2020

“The male pictured above threw a lit firework on him, which exploded causing burns to the victims back,” Harrison wrote, adding that the man, who was not identified, was sleeping on the sidewalk when the incident unfolded.

The assault comes after locals have complained about people setting off fireworks at night across New York City

“Illegal fireworks are both dangerous and a public nuisance. We’re cracking down on this activity at the source to ensure the safety of all New Yorkers and the ability of our neighbors to get some sleep,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said in a news conference this week.

Anyone with information about the incident can contact the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-(8477) TIPS.

