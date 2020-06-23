https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/walmart-mississippi-flag-confederate/2020/06/23/id/973800

Walmart stores in Mississippi will no longer hang the state flag above their stores because the flag contains a design that has components of the Confederate flag.

The Mississippi flag is the only state flag in the country with an “X” pattern, resembling the flag of the Confederate States of America.

Walmart spokesman Lorenzo Lopez said the company would stop flying the Mississippi flag on top of its stores throughout the state due to the part because of the reference to the Confederacy.

“We know the design of the Mississippi state flag is being discussed by various stakeholders,” Lopez said in a statement to CNN Business. “While the issue continues to be discussed, we’ve made the decision to remove the Mississippi state flag from display in its current form from our stores.”

Lopez said removing the flag from atop Walmart stores in the Southern state was the “right thing to do.”

“We believe it’s the right thing to do, and is consistent with Walmart’s position to not sell merchandise with the confederate flag from stores and online sites, as part of our commitment to provide a welcoming and inclusive experience for all of our customers in the communities we serve,” Lopez said.

As of January, Walmart had 85 stores.

