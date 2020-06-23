http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/JTxTDkx0txo/

Protesters in D.C. on Monday harassed a black female officer, telling her that her ancestors are “upset with her.”

“You want a mask? OK, she don’t want a mask,” a woman said as her male counterpart began targeting the female officer.

“Her ancestors are upset with her. … She needs to work through the trauma that has her out here. The internalized trauma,” a male protester said as the female officer stood calmly, taking the verbal beating, as Breitbart News caught on camera.

“You know, your ancestors gotta be upset with you right now,” he continued.

Another demonstrator took aim at a line of officers as the night unfolded, informing them through a megaphone that all of their ancestors are in “hell.”

“All your ancestors are in hell anyway. You think people can own people and beat them and rape them and sodomize them and they all go on to some better place? Fuck no,” she said. “All your ancestors are in hell. You ain’t got no one to talk to.”

Protesters continued clashing with U.S. Park Police and Metropolitan Police after attempting to tear down the Andrew Jackson statue in Lafayette Park, even moving to establish their own “autonomous” zone akin to Seattle’s Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone (CHAZ), later renamed the “Capitol Hill Occupied Protest” (CHOP).

