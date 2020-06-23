https://www.theblaze.com/news/ready-watch-black-female-pastor-takes-on-mob-threatening-to-tear-down-emancipation-memorial-of-lincoln

A crowd gathered around the Emancipation Memorial in Washington, D.C.’s Lincoln Park on Tuesday night, declaring they would return in force on Thursday night to tear the “motherf***er” down.

But not everyone who showed up was in favor the growing national movement for tearing down monuments. One black female pastor took on the mob, arguing that demonizing white people and destroying statues was not helping their cause.

What are the details?

WUSA-TV reported that a group called “The Freedom Neighborhood” organized the event, and a speaker was quoted by The Washington Examiner telling the crowd as he stood by the statue of former President Abraham Lincoln and a freed slave, “Thursday at 7pm, we’re tearing this motherf***er down.”

The group wrote in an Instagram notice of the event, “To achieve true justice, we are not working with the police, nor will we seek any relationship with them. In order to create change, we will do so by any means necessary. If you want a revolution, it won’t happen by being peaceful.”

The Emancipation Memorial was built in 1876 and paid for entirely by freed slaves. Famous abolitionist and former slave Frederick Douglass gave the keynote at the monument’s dedication ceremony.

But the memorial is seen as controversial because it shows Lincoln standing over the freed slave. Critics say that depiction gives the insinuation of a white man having superiority over a black man.

Who was against tearing down the monument?

Protesters were not willing to hear voices against tearing down the statue on Tuesday. A white woman took the floor in favor of keeping the monument in place, attempting to explain that it was used for educational purposes for Emancipation Day. She was shouted down.

Another woman also braved the crowd and was shouted down, but was able to get her voice heard. Turning Point USA’s Benny Johnson posted footage of part of her message, reporting, “Black female pastor is very upset at organizers of the tear down Lincoln movement. Is very upset at the organizers for judging people by their skin color — says this statue tear down movement is not helping.”

He added, “White libs in the audience hiss and sneer at her as she walks away.”

