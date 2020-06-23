https://www.dailywire.com/news/watch-black-police-officer-silent-while-white-protester-rants-youre-a-piece-of-s

On Monday night in Lafayette Park near the White House in Washington D.C., a black park police officer stood his ground silently while a white man who allegedly was pushed by the officer after the white man had reportedly put his hands on a police officer got in the face of the black officer and started abusing him, ranting, “Your child is gonna say you’re a piece of s***. Your mom is gonna say you’re a piece of s***. And if your mother doesn’t, I feel sorry for her. I feel sorry for your family. You’re a piece of s***. You’re a piece of s***. You really are. You really are. You’re part of the f***ing problem.”

Turning to another cop, the man sneered in his face, “I’ll be in your face all I want,” before pointing at the black cop and saying, “Tell this b***a** (unintelligible) to stop putting his hands on people.”

A white woman also displayed her vocal gifts as she screamed invective at park police officers with exclamations like “I f***ing saw you! What the f*** has happened to you! How the f*** do you sleep at night!”

A protester got pushed to the ground by D.C. Police after putting his hands on an officer, according to an eyewitness. The protester got in the officer’s face and ranted at him. pic.twitter.com/ycbrAue1w8 — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) June 23, 2020

On Monday night, protesters defaced a statue of Andrew Jackson in Lafayette Square but the Jackson statue was not knocked off its pedestal, according to The Associated Press, which added, “WUSA-TV in Washington reported that police used pepper spray to move protesters out of Lafayette Square, where the Jackson statue is located. Videos posted on social media showed that the protesters had climbed on the statue and tied ropes around it, then tried to pull it off its pedestal.”

“Tuesday, the National Park Service erected an 8- to 9-foot fence around Lafayette Park … Trucks carried cement barricades to reinforce the fence and the Metropolitan Police Department closed a street adjacent to the park,” NBC News reported.

“Officers used a chemical irritant to disperse protesters and sweep them back to H Street NW. Protesters did smash the wooden wheels of four replica cannons at the base of the Jackson statue. Protesters threw things at police as they retreated, and officers shoved people in the melee. One woman hurled a folding chair, striking an officer, who staggered away from a police line. Things calmed down by 9 p.m.,” The Washington Post reported of the Lafayette Park protest.

“Lafayette Park a seven-acre public park located directly north of the White House on H Street between 15th and 17th Streets, NW. The Square and the surrounding structures were designated a National Historic Landmark District in 1970 … The Square was separated from the White House grounds in 1804 when President Jefferson had Pennsylvania cut through. In 1824, the Square was officially named in honor of General Lafayette of France,” WUSA9 noted.

The Daily Wire, headed by bestselling author and popular podcast host Ben Shapiro, is a leading provider of conservative news, cutting through the mainstream media’s rhetoric to provide readers the most important, relevant, and engaging stories of the day. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

