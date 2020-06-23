http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/64dZooKLq1o/

President Barack Obama’s face said it all as he appeared alongside Joe Biden for a virtual fundraiser on Tuesday.

“I think we have a question coming up,” Biden said, unsure of what was happening next.

“Is that true?” he wondered aloud as the question began.

“Am I correct about that?” he continued as it played and appeared to be prerecorded.

Why is Joe Biden asking a video recording a question? “You’re an ICU nurse, aren’t you? Is that what I was told?” – Joe Biden pic.twitter.com/9ZvFyacQkA — Francis Brennan (@FrancisBrennan) June 23, 2020

“Hi,” he said as the woman said her name.

“You’re an ICU nurse, aren’t you?” Biden said as Obama shook his head affirmatively.

“Is that what I was told?” Biden continued, but the woman was gone because her prerecorded question was over.

Obama shifted, with a mix of amusement and confusion on his face.

It’s not the first time Biden seemed to try to interact with a prerecorded video. Here is an appearance on MSNBC:

WATCH: Joe Biden tries to talk to pre-recorded questioner pic.twitter.com/nsPVVWtt8y — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) May 15, 2020

Another time, Biden seemed to get lost in what he was discussing:

Joe Biden, ladies and gentlemen: “Stop…stop the…cold…war future that we’re talking about, we’re talking about a peaceful cold war, what are we talking about” Watch for Biden’s nonsense. Stay for Barack Obama’s puzzled look. pic.twitter.com/CF3uD8xaG3 — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) June 24, 2020

“Stop— stop the— cold— war future that we’re talking about, we’re talking about a peaceful cold war, what are we talking about?” he said as Obama looked on pensively.

As the event drew to a close, Obama seemed to cut it off rather abruptly:

Obama jumped in on Biden’s statement, “That’s why we need to, as president, Joe Biden.

“That’s why, I want everybody who’s on, let’s get to work. It’s been great being with you,” Obama said as they said they loved each other and the event ended.

