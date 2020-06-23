https://www.dailywire.com/news/watch-nbc-host-democrat-rep-rushed-by-protester-in-black-house-autonomous-zone-ask-wheres-the-police

NBC News anchor Andrea Mitchell and Democratic Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton (D.C.) experienced a tense moment at the newly established “Black House Autonomous Zone” in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday that left one of them asking, “Where’s the police when you need them?”

In a video posted by Daily Caller Senior Congressional Correspondent Henry Rodgers on Tuesday, Mitchell, NBC News Chief Foreign Affairs Correspondent and host of “Andrew Mitchell Reports,” and Rep. Norton appear to be in the middle of an interview at the “autonomous zone” that radical protesters have attempted to establish this week in front of St. John’s Church in D.C., in the mode of Seattle’s embattled “Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone.”

Suddenly, a scantily clad protester carrying a pink megaphone runs at the two women, grabbing the congresswoman before a security guard in a black mask and hat is able to pull the protester away.

The security guard grapples briefly with the protester as another security guard joins him to help keep the protester away from Mitchell and Norton.

As the protester is being pulled away, the Democratic congresswoman asks, “Where’s the police when you need them?”

After things calm down somewhat, the protester, in only pink panties, a small top and pink hose, stands at a distance before walking away at the direction of security.

WATCH:

Andrea Mitchell (@mitchellreports) and Rep. Eleanor Holmes Norton almost attacked: pic.twitter.com/Y1ph336GHI — Henry Rodgers (@henryrodgersdc) June 23, 2020

The wild encounter prompted a flood of responses online, including many pointing out the irony of the question about the lack of police in the “autonomous zone.”

President Trump addressed the attempt by protesters to imitate Seattle’s “CHAZ” in D.C. on Tuesday, tweeting, “There will never be an ‘Autonomous Zone’ in Washington, D.C., as long as I’m your President. If they try they will be met with serious force!”

Keeping in line with its newly minted policy on partly censoring the President of the United States, Twitter flagged Trump’s tweet as having “violated the Twitter Rules about abusive behavior.”

“This Tweet violated the Twitter Rules about abusive behavior,” the notice reads. “However, Twitter has determined that it may be in the public’s interest for the Tweet to remain accessible.”

