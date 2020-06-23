https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/right-fbi-confirms-noose-found-bubba-wallaces-nascar-stall-garage-door-pull-rope/

The FBI on Tuesday released a statement on its investigation at Talladega Superspeedway and determined that Bubba Wallace was not the target of a hate crime.

NASCAR on Sunday released a statement revealing that a noose was reportedly found in top driver Bubba Wallace’s Talladega garage stall.

As The Gateway Pundit suspected, there was no noose.

“The FBI learned that garage 4, where the noose was found, was assigned to Bubba Wallace last week. The investigation also revealed evidence, including authentic video confirmed by NASCAR, that the noose found in garage number 4 was in that garage as early as October 2019,” the FBI said in a statement.

In other words, the garage door pull rope wasn’t imagined as a noose until a racist narrative needed to be pushed out to the public.

NASCAR said in a statement that the FBI report concluded and photographic evidence confirmed, that the garage door pull rope fashioned like a noose had been positioned there since as early as last fall.

Examples from garages at Talladega speedway of rope ‘noose’ hanging down:

Our friends over at Conservative Treehouse posted photos of the garage.

Everyone needs to stop being silly. Pic #1 from Monday when FBI were in garage.

Pic #2 shows same garage door pull in 2019 (looks like a noose but it’s obviously not).

Pic #3 shows the side by side. This is not complex to figure out.#FakeNoose pic.twitter.com/RllCY6e0D4 — TheLastRefuge (@TheLastRefuge2) June 23, 2020

Instead of investigating this incident quietly, NASCAR allowed Bubba Wallace to public scream about the “despicable act of racism and hatred.”

What a shame!

