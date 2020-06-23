https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/wendys-arsonist-natalie-white-arrested-atlanta-faces-first-degree-arson-charges/

A week ago on Saturday night protesters torched the Wendy’s restaurant in Atlanta following the death of Rayshard Brooks.

One video that went viral online shows a white girl and ally of Black Lives Matter torching the Wendy’s restaurant in Atlanta.

The white girl is seen pouring lighter fluid inside the restaurant.

White girl shown in video footage starting a fire at @Wendys she needs to be found and arrested for arson!!! pic.twitter.com/aTHtsOe4Hu — 🇺🇸 RealYCruz 🇺🇸 (@realyobanicruz) June 14, 2020

The Wendy’s restaurant was completely destroyed by the leftist protesters that night.

Atlanta authorities identified Natalie White as the Wendy’s arsonist on Saturday.

Officials were trying to locate the far left arsonist for about two weeks now.

During his arrest Rayshard Brooks mentioned a woman “Natalie White” to police the night he was killed.

Authorities will not tell us whether the two Natalie Whites are the same, or whether Brooks even had someone drop him off at the Wendy’s that night. @FOX5Atlanta — Randy Travis (@RandyTravisFox5) June 20, 2020

On Tuesday Atlanta police arrested Natalie White.

The far left activist is facing first degree arson.

Via CNN.

Natalie White has been arrested and is facing charges of first-degree arson in connection with the Wendy’s restaurant fire that broke out during the protests that followed Rayshard Brooks’ death, authorities said. The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office confirmed in a tweet that White was in custody and being booked into the county jail.

Atlanta Fire Arson Investigators, w/ assistance from @GwinnettPd & the @FultonSheriff Fugitive Task Force have arrested Ms. Natalie White, a suspect in the Wendy’s restaurant arson on June 13th. She is being booked into the Fulton Co. Jail. More details to follow. #AFRD pic.twitter.com/rKDUdGlPLA — Atlanta Fire Rescue (@ATLFireRescue) June 23, 2020

She was in Atlanta.

