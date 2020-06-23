https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/WHO-us-virus-death-rate-cdc/2020/06/23/id/973707

The number of coronavirus-related daily deaths in the U.S. has fallen for the past four days, according to the World Health Organization.

WHO reports that the country’s daily death toll has been declining since Friday.

On June 19, the U.S. reported 770 deaths, according to WHO. The number of deaths reported Saturday totaled 733. Sunday’s daily death toll was logged at 690, Monday at 558 and Tuesday at 308 deaths.

The largest decline was Monday to Tuesday, which shows a drop of 250 reported deaths.

The number of COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in the U.S. decreased on Monday and Tuesday after seeing a spike on Sunday, according to WHO.

