An older woman intentionally coughed in the face of a baby, police said.

The alleged assault took place at a Yogurtland in San Jose, California.

The adult female suspect was standing in line inside the store in front of another woman and that woman’s 1-year-old child, who was in a stroller.

“The preliminary investigation revealed the suspect was upset the female was not maintaining proper social distancing, so the suspect removed her face mask, got close to the baby’s face, and coughed 2-3 times,” the San Jose Police Department said in a statement.

“The suspect left the scene and has not been identified or apprehended.”

Surveillance footage shows an older woman wearing a white shirt and tan pants. She was wearing a white mask but at one point took her mask off.

The suspect was described as a white female in her 60s with a medium build.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the department at 408-277-4161 or through Crime Stoppers.

The victim wasn’t identified by police.

Mireya Mora says she was the mother of the baby who was coughed on.

“I can’t believe that someone has the heart to do this—and why?” she told a local broadcaster. “My child did nothing wrong. I’m pretty sure he’s going to be traumatized from now on.”

Mora disputed that she wasn’t maintaining social distancing, which refers to public health guidance that people stay six feet or more apart from each other.

She also claimed the suspect made a statement that she felt was racist.

“She said, ‘so you don’t understand, and do you even understand what I’m saying, like I’m not even speaking English,’” Mora said.

