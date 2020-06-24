https://www.theblaze.com/news/wilmington-police-racist-fired-nc

Three police officers were fired from the police department in Wilmington, North Carolina, after a video audit of their patrol cars found them making racist statements to each other.

Police Chief Donny Williams released details of the exchanges to the media in a briefing on Wednesday.

“When I first learned of these conversations, I was shocked, saddened and disgusted,” Williams said. “There is no place for this behavior in our agency or our city and it will not be tolerated.”

According to The Charlotte Observer, the police officers were recorded lamenting that the department only cared about kneeling with protesters. Then they used racial and homophobic epithets to express their anger.

Later in one recording an officer is heard saying that he thinks a civil war is coming and he is ready for it.

“We are just going to go out and start slaughtering them [expletive] Blacks. I can’t wait. God, I can’t wait.”

He then added that a civil war was needed to “wipe them off the (expletive) map. That’ll put them back about four or five generations.”

Williams said the officers did not deny that it was their voices on the recordings, nor did they deny making the ugly comments. But they explained that the comments were made as a result of extreme stress from the protests over the death of George Floyd.

The district attorney’s office will review cases involving the officers to find whether they committed crimes or were biased against the suspects in those cases.

