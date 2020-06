http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/KH3SXfw5MJI/

FRESNO, Calif. — A preliminary magnitude 5.8 earthquake shook in the eastern part of Central California, according to USGS.

The temblor was reported in the Owens Valley, south of the town of Lone Pine on the eastern side of the Sierra Nevada mountain range.

Residents across Central California reported feeling the quake, as did people in some parts of Northern and Southern California.

Seismologist Dr. Lucy Jones said that the Owens Valley quake is in the same location that a M 4.6 quake was felt two nights ago. That smaller, earlier quake is now considered a foreshock to Wednesday’s quake.

In the minutes after the magnitude 5.8 earthquake, there were more than a half a dozen aftershocks, ranging from M 2.5 up to M 4.6.

