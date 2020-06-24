https://www.theepochtimes.com/5-8-magnitude-earthquake-hits-california-usgs_3401038.html

A 5.8 magnitude earthquake struck Central California around 10:45 a.m. on Wednesday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS).

The epicenter of the tremor was around 180 miles north-northeast of Los Angeles in Lone Pine. The tremor, namely, struck in remote Inyo County, which is located just east of the Sierra Nevada mountains near the California-Nevada border.

Several aftershocks of 2.5, 3.1, and 3.6 were felt after the temblor.

Fresno’s Fox26 anchor Michael Ikahihifo posted a video of lights in the newsroom shaking during the earthquake.

Other people noted that they felt the tremor. “The light fixtures in my kitchen and dining room swinging after a good jolting #earthquake that we just felt in #fresno,” one wrote.

Fox26 reported that there were no immediate reports of injuries or damage.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Wednesday mentioned that 47,000 people were alerted via the MyShake app, Fox11 reported.

The tremor came about a day after a 7.4 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of southern Mexico, killing at least six people and damaging numerous homes.

NO!!! The M4.6 was a foreshock to this event. We don’t know if an even bigger quake could be coming. Like EVERY quake, there is a 5% chance of something bigger. https://t.co/6Gch5tF4sf — Dr. Lucy Jones (@DrLucyJones) June 24, 2020

Former USGS seismologist Lucy Jones said on Twitter that the earthquake took place in the vicinity of a 4.6 magnitude tremor on Monday.

“That is now considered a foreshock,” Jones wrote.

California, along with the entire West Coast, is located on the seismically volatile “Ring of Fire” that encircles the Pacific Ocean. The vast majority of the world’s earthquakes and volcanic activity occurs along the ring, which is shaped like a horseshoe.

