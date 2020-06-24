https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/absolutely-positively-not-pelosi-refuses-apologize-accusing-republicans-trying-get-away-murder-george-floyd-video/

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) on Tuesday accused Republicans of trying to get way with the murder of George Floyd.

Pelosi made the remark, “they were trying to get away with murder, actually–the murder of George Floyd,” in an interview with CBS News Radio’s Steve Futterman while commenting on the Republican police reform bill largely authored by black Republican Senator Tim Scott of South Carolina.

Pelosi freaked out on Wednesday when asked if she would apologize for her appalling remarks.

“Absolutely, positively not!” Pelosi said during an appearance on MSNBC.

The Speaker then attacked Senate Majority Mitch McConnell.

