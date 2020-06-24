https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/absolutely-positively-not-pelosi-refuses-apologize-accusing-republicans-trying-get-away-murder-george-floyd-video/

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) on Tuesday accused Republicans of trying to get way with the murder of George Floyd.

Pelosi made the remark, “they were trying to get away with murder, actually–the murder of George Floyd,” in an interview with CBS News Radio’s Steve Futterman while commenting on the Republican police reform bill largely authored by black Republican Senator Tim Scott of South Carolina.

Pelosi freaked out on Wednesday when asked if she would apologize for her appalling remarks.

“Absolutely, positively not!” Pelosi said during an appearance on MSNBC.

The Speaker then attacked Senate Majority Mitch McConnell.

WATCH:

Speaker Pelosi says she will “absolutely, positively” not apologize for saying that Republicans are “trying to get away with the murder of George Floyd” with their police reform bill pic.twitter.com/HtPtyRa47w — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 24, 2020

We’ll just leave this right here.

Derek Chauvin was a Democrat. His union is democrat. His chief is a democrat. His mayor is a democrat. His representative in the house: democrat. Both senators from Minnesota are democrats. The governor is a democrat. Facts. — Robert J. O’Neill (@mchooyah) June 23, 2020

