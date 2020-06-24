https://www.dailywire.com/news/al-sharpton-contends-fbi-probe-into-nascar-noose-wrong-wants-further-investigation-why-was-bubba-assigned-that-garage

On Wednesday, controversial race activist Al Sharpton contended the FBI findings concerning an apparent “noose” found in NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace’s garage stall was incorrect, calling for further investigation.

As noted by The Daily Wire on Tuesday, the FBI concluded that Mr. Wallace, who is black, was not the victim of a hate crime, noting that the garage pulley in question has been used in the garage since last fall, long before Wallace was assigned the stall.

“It was a noose, so the question is even if they did not know that Bubba Wallace was going to use that stall, why was a noose in the stall?” Sharpton said on MSNBC airwaves, suggesting Wallace’s assignment to the garage was marred by racial malice.

“I do not think we’ve seen closure in this particular inquiry,” he added.

National Review editor Charles C. W. Cooke called Sharpton’s commentary “Deeply irresponsible,” in a Wednesday morning tweet.

On Tuesday, NASCAR published the following statement regarding the FBI findings into the alleged incident: “The FBI has completed its investigation at Talladega Superspeedway and determined that Bubba Wallace was not the target of a hate crime. The FBI report concludes, and photographic evidence confirms, that the garage door pull rope fashioned like a noose had been positioned there since as early as last fall. This was obviously well before the 43 team’s arrival and garage assignment. We appreciate the FBl’s quick and thorough investigation and are thankful to learn that this was not an intentional, racist act against Bubba. We remain steadfast in our commitment to providing a welcoming and inclusive environment for all who love racing.”

According to Sharpton, Wallace is also not satisfied by the FBI findings: “Clearly, from what we just saw from Bubba Wallace, it does not seem he, who is the victim and possible target in this matter seems to be satisfied with this,” the activist said during the MSNBC appearance.

As noted by National Review, Wallace told NBC earlier Wednesday morning, “The photo evidence I’ve seen and have in my possession [shows] it was a garage pull that was a noose. It was definitely in the shape of a noose. It wasn’t a functioning noose. Sharpton is not the only one seemingly unsatisfied with the FBI findings. Former “SportsCenter” anchor and left-wing activist Jemele Hill emphasized Tuesday night that the garage pulley “Was. A. Noose,” and perhaps directed at someone else. “I. Was. A. Noose,” Hill posted via Twitter. “They (the FBI) just don’t believe it was directed at Bubba Wallace.” “I know facts nor (sic) context is your strong suit, but do try to keep up,” she added, directing her remarks to OAN’s Liz Wheeler.

WATCH:

Sharpton not ready to give up on the NASCAR “noose” story: “It’s clear what a noose represents … And then did someone know that it was in the stall when they did belatedly assign Bubba there? … I do not think that we’ve seen closure in this particular inquiry.” pic.twitter.com/xzq5hQIWC5 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) June 24, 2020

Related: Jemele Hill Stands By Suggestion NASCAR Is For Racists After FBI Debunks Hate Crime Claim: ‘It. Was. A. Noose.’

The Daily Wire, headed by bestselling author and popular podcast host Ben Shapiro, is a leading provider of conservative news, cutting through the mainstream media’s rhetoric to provide readers the most important, relevant, and engaging stories of the day. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

