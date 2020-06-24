https://www.theblaze.com/news/al-sharpton-noose-bubba-wallace

Al Sharpton wondered Wednesday if there’s more left to uncover after the FBI concluded that the “noose” found on Sunday in the stall of black NASCAR racer Bubba Wallace at Talladega Superspeedway had been there since last October at least and that “no federal crime had been committed.”

“Nobody could have known Mr. Wallace would be assigned to garage number 4 last week,” the FBI added. NASCAR characterized it as a “garage door pull rope.”

But Sharpton isn’t convinced it was all just a big misunderstanding.

What are the details?

“The FBI identified it as a noose, and NASCAR said it was a noose or went along with the FBI’s characterization,” he said on MSNBC. “It was a noose. So the question is, even if they did not know that Bubba Wallace was going to use that stall, why was a noose in the stall? It’s clear what a noose represents … did someone know that it was in the stall when they did belatedly assign Bubba there? So, I don’t think this answers a lot of questions, and … I do not think that we’ve seen closure in this particular inquiry.”

What else?

Wallace was angry during his interview with CNN’s Don Lemon on Tuesday after some condemned Wallace’s initial words in the face of the FBI’s conclusions.

“I’m pissed!” he told Lemon. “I’m mad because people are trying to test my character and the person that I am and my integrity.”

Wallace added that he’s “been racing all of my life, we’ve raced out of hundreds of garages that never had garage pulls like that, so people that wanna call it a garage pull and put out old videos and photos of knots, being in, as their evidence, go ahead! But from the evidence that … I have, it’s a straight-up noose.”

“I can confirm that I actually got evidence of what was hanging in my garage over my car around my picker, guys, to confirm that it was a noose, and never seen anything like it,” he added.

Many NASCAR drivers and employees joined in show of solidarity with Wallace before Monday’s race after it was reported that someone had left a noose as a racial threat against him.

Wallace had previously demanded that NASCAR ban the Confederate flag from its events in order to make them more comfortable for attendees who don’t view the flag positively. Soon after NASCAR banned the flag.

