http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/5lN0b8Mfb6g/

Nick News will return with a new special about race hosted by singer Alicia Keys. Nickelodeon announced in a press release Tuesday that Kids, Race and Unity: A Nick News Special will air June 29 at 7 p.m. EST.

Kids, Race and Unity aims to amplify the voices and experiences of black children across the country. The special follows the death of George Floyd and comes amid ongoing protests and conversations about racial injustice.

Kids, Race and Unity is a one-hour special that features Black Lives Matter leaders answering questions from kids and offers tools for families to have conversations about race and inclusivity. It will also highlight teen activists.

“Talking about race can be sensitive and uncomfortable; and sometimes we try to protect our children from racism they are already experiencing. But honestly, there is no way around this topic if we want to move forward in any kind of meaningful way,” Keys said.

“What’s happening in the world is not just a problem for the Black community, it’s all of our problem and we have to care about it in order to change it!” she added. “This is such an important, vulnerable, honest and beautiful conversation, and I know many families may be searching for the right way to enter it. Let’s really deep dive together.”

Keys will speak to Black Lives Matter co-founders Patrisse Cullors, Alicia Garza and Opal Tometi, 12-year-old singer Keedron Bryant, author Ibram X. Kendi, Teens4Equality founders Jade Fuller, Nya Collins, Zee Thomas, Kennedy Green, Emma Rose Smith and Mikayla Smith, social media star Tabitha Brown and family therapist Dr. George James.

Kids, Race and Unity will be available to watch on Nickelodeon’s YouTube, Nick On Demand and the Nick App following its premiere.

Nick News, created and hosted by Linda Ellerbee, aired on Nickelodeon from 1992 to 2015. Nickelodeon plans to air a series of Nick News specials in the coming months.

Keys released a new song, “Perfect Way to Die,” in response to “police violence” last week.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

