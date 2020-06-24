https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/amazing-new-ad-gop-highlights-lawless-democrat-marxist-attempted-coup-america/

Last night ignorant leftists tore down the statue of Hans Christian Heg in Madison, Wisconsin. They beheaded the statue and then threw it in a lake.

Hans Christian Heg was an abolitionist who gave his life to end slavery in America.

The current leftist war on America is not about George Floyd – It’s about destroying the nation.

On Wednesday the GOP released an exceptional ad on what the American people are up against in 2020.

Chaos and destruction.

Left-Wing anarchists are using CHAOS to destroy America. President @realDonaldTrump stands up for LAW and ORDER. RT if you do, too! pic.twitter.com/hxcQGhzvai — GOP (@GOP) June 24, 2020

