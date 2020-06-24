https://www.theblaze.com/news/coronavirus-pandemic-herd-immunity-festival

A three-day music festival in Ringle, Wisconsin, is a go for July 16-18.

What are the details?

The “Herd Immunity Fest” will feature 15 bands and include performers like Royal Bliss, Bobaflex, Static-X, Nonpoint, and more. The festival is set to take place outdoors at the Q&Z Expo Center.

A Facebook page for the event states, “When the lockdown first happened, my first thought was OK we can all do 2 weeks, then it went on and on, things were getting cancelled, I started to worry about people not only for this Covid but mental, physical, financial.”

“As humans we NEED other human contact,” a posting on the page continued. “MUSIC in itself is great, but the live streams as I am sure you all know is just not the same we need LIVE, feel it to the bones, run shivers up your spine MUSIC with people around us. Takes us all away on a trip that unless you have felt it you won’t understand.”

The post concludes, “So it is OUR honor to bring you this mini fest. Let’s make it a fun, safe weekend, and let’s be kind to each other. Spread the word by sharing the event and invite your friends.”

Other acts include Metallica and AC/DC tribute bands.

What else?

The center can reportedly accommodate up to 10,000 people. A Facebook posting noted that they are only selling 20% occupancy for a total of 2,000 tickets.

On Wednesday, the Expo Center’s page wrote, “Get your tickets NOW before its too late!!! Only a LIMITED SUPPLY LEFT!! Are you ready CENTRAL WISCONSIN?!! For the record the venues land can accommodate up to 10,000 occupancy. We are only selling 20% of that so anyone has the choice to social distance. We want EVERYONE to have a safe and rocking experience!! See you there!!!”

