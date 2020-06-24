http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/JANVLuLBInc/

Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Arizona rose by 3,591 Monday, breaking the previous high for a single-day increase, according to data from the Arizona Department of Health Services.

As of Tuesday, June 23, health officials reported 58,191 cases of COVID-19 and 1,384 deaths in the state. That is an increase of almost 20,000 new cases since last Tuesday, June 16, when the state’s total was 39,097.

The spike in positive cases comes several weeks after the May 15 lifting of Arizona’s stay-at-home orders, when businesses began reopening, and Memorial Day weekend, when many Arizonans left their homes to celebrate.

“It would be preposterous to think that people going out aren’t increasing the positive cases,” Dr. Murtaza Akhter of the University of Arizona College of Medicine told Cronkite News on Tuesday. “One of my concerns is whether people are ever going to take public health emergencies seriously.”

He is among the national experts who are raising an alarm about the rising number of cases in Arizona and a handful of other states, but Akhter’s worry is that these “huge jumps” in recent statistics suggest that positive cases haven’t yet reached their peak.

“The cases will continue to increase,” he said. “And the peak of cases isn’t necessarily the peak of sickness and hospitalizations. You can test positive and still take a week to develop the worst of your symptoms.”

As hospitals face alarming numbers of COVID-19 patients and are “nearing the edge” of being overwhelmed, Akhter advised people with symptoms, such as fever and a dry cough, to visit a drive-thru testing station, or an urgent care provider if they need medicine for their symptoms. Only go to a hospital with severe symptoms or any difficulty breathing to help mitigate the workload of emergency rooms, he urged.

At a news conference Thursday, Gov. Doug Ducey stood firm on his decision to reopen the state and said Arizona is prepared to “expect the worst.”

Arizona is among 23 states seeing a surge in COVID-19 cases. Arizona has hit its highest seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the pandemic. Nationwide protests, relaxed stay-at-home limitations and reopenings could play a role in increasing numbers, according to The Washington Post.

The surging numbers gave some health officials concern. But Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey, who relaxed COVID-19 restrictions two weeks ago, said in a news conference Thursday that he is not planning to change course. Calls seeking comment from his office Friday were not immediately returned.

“I am confident that we’ve made the best and most responsible decisions possible, guided by public health the entire way,” Ducey said Thursday. “This virus is not going away.”

Arizona ranks No. 20 among states with the most confirmed COVID-19 cases. New York leads the nation with the highest number of COVID-19 cases.

“With months of data now available, we have shifted our primary focus from predictive models to using all of our real-time, Arizona specific data to assess the health of our healthcare system and evaluate the trend of our cases to make decisions that are best for Arizona,” Dr. Cara Christ of the Arizona Department of Health Services wrote in a blog post. “This and other data can be found on our COVID-19 data dashboard, which recently received an A+ for data quality by COVID Tracking.

“While the models may try to predict what lies ahead, they are simply predictions,” Dr. Christ wrote. “While many of the current models show that Arizona’s capacity is sufficient to meet the projected need for hospital beds and ventilators, in order to protect Arizonans, we continue to prepare for a worst-case scenario to ensure all Arizonans have access to quality care and treatment.”

So how do COVID-19 numbers compare nationally with other illnesses and pandemics? STAT first compared COVID-19 death projections to past pandemics and leading causes of death in early April to help Americans get a better sense of the numbers. The previous comparison used projections from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, which now estimates the death toll will be 72,433 by Aug. 4. IHME previously predicted a death toll of 60,000, which the U.S. surpassed April 29.

For the updated comparison, STAT used a model created by Youyang Gu, an independent data scientist. The model projects 88,217 to 293,381 deaths by early August.

How this projection stacks up to past pandemics and flu seasons:

1. 1918 flu pandemic: 675,000 deaths

2. COVID-19 pandemic: 88,217 to 293,381 projected deaths

3. 2017-18 flu season: 61,000 deaths

4. 2018-19 flu season: 34,200 deaths

5. 2009 swine flu pandemic: 12,469 deaths

How this projection stacks up to the nation’s leading causes of death:

1. Heart disease: 269,583 deaths

2. Cancer: 252,500 deaths (based on 2019 data)

3. COVID-19 pandemic: 88,217 to 293,381 projected deaths

4. Stroke: 60,833 deaths

5. Alzheimer’s disease: 50,417 deaths

6. Drug overdoses: 29,265 deaths

7. Suicide: 19,583 deaths

COVID-19 is a serious disease that can be fatal in anyone, especially our elderly population and people with underlying health conditions. ADHS expects to see more cases of COVID-19 in Arizona, and there could be additional deaths. ADHS advises everyone to take precautions:

The best ways to prevent the spread of COVID-19:

• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

• Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

• Stay home when you are sick.

• Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then immediately throw the tissue in the trash.

• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

COVID-19 spreads through the air when an infected person coughs or sneezes. Symptoms are thought to appear within two to 14 days after exposure and consist of fever, cough, runny nose, and difficulty breathing. For people with mild illness, individuals are asked to stay home, drink plenty of fluids, and get rest. For people with more severe symptoms, such as shortness of breath, individuals are advised to seek healthcare.

ADHS activated its Health Emergency Operations Center on January 27th after the first case of travel-associated COVID-19 was confirmed in Arizona. The Health Emergency Operations Center remains open to coordinate the State’s response to the COVID-19 outbreak. For more information about the COVID-19 response in Arizona, go online to azhealth.gov/COVID19.

