Presumptive Democratic nominee Joe BidenJoe BidenJoe Biden wins New York primary The Memo: Trump’s law and order bet falling flat Pro-Trump group ad questions Biden’s mental fitness MORE holds a 14-point lead over President Trump Donald John TrumpBowman holds double-digit lead over Engel in NY primary McGrath leads Booker in Kentucky with results due next week NY Republican Chris Jacobs wins special election to replace Chris Collins MORE, the latest New York Times/Sienna College national poll finds.

Half of all respondents said that they would vote for the former vice president, while 36 percent said they’d vote for Trump.

Biden has a significant lead over Trump with Black and Hispanic voters, pollsters noted. He has 74-point lead among Black voters and a 38-point lead among Hispanic voters.

Biden also leads Trump among white women with college degrees by 40 points. The Times notes that in the 2016 election, exit polls found that former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonRepublican Scott Taylor wins Virginia primary, to face Elaine Luria in rematch Clinton says she’s working to send Trump ‘back to the golf course full time’ 5 things to watch in Tuesday’s primaries MORE only had a 7-point lead over Trump with the bloc.

With white voters without college degrees, Trump has a 19-point advantage over Biden, but just a 1-point lead with white voters overall.

Additionally, 50 percent of respondents approved of Trump in terms of the economy, while 45 percent disapproved.

The president has struggled in the polls the past three months, facing mounting criticism over his response to the coronavirus pandemic and his handling of the continuing nationwide protests sparked by the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis at the end of May.

The poll, which was conducted June 17-22, surveyed 1337 registered voters and has a margin of error of 3 percentage points.

