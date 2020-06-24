https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/biden-lied-house-republicans-accuse-biden-lying-american-people-knowledge-flynn-case/

House Judiciary Republicans on Wednesday accused Joe Biden of lying to the American people about his knowledge of the Flynn case.

The Justice Department on Wednesday released Peter Strzok notes from 1/4/2017 regarding the Flynn-Kislyak calls.

Strzok’s notes reveal that Obama and Biden were directly involved in the sham Flynn investigation.

The handwritten notes show then-Vice President Joe Biden wanted to invoke the Logan Act against General Mike Flynn.

TRENDING: BREAKING: GENERAL FLYNN CASE DISMISSED! — DC Appeals Court Upholds Justice Department’s Request!

Strzok also noted that Obama DIRECTLY ordered an investigation into Flynn, saying “Have the right people on the case.”

Screenshot of Strzok’s handwritten notes:

Last month, Biden claimed he knew “nothing” about the plot to target General Flynn during his appearance on ABC’s “Good Morning America.”

Should Lying About The Flynn Case Disqualify Biden From The Presidency? 0% (0 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

“So, what did you know about those moves to investigate Michael Flynn, and was anything improper done?” Stephanopoulos asked Biden.

“I knew nothing about those moves to investigate Michael Flynn, number one. Number two, this is all about diversion!” Biden said as he himself diverted from the issue and went on a bizarre rant about the Coronavirus.

Stephanopoulos pressed Biden about the issue and reminded him that he was in the secret Oval Office meeting on January 5, 2017 when Barack Obama discussed Flynn and his calls with Kislyak.

“You were reported to be in a January 5th, 2017 meeting where you and the president were briefed on the FBI’s plan to question Michael Flynn over those conversations he had with the Russian Ambassador Kislyak,” Stephanopoulos said.

Biden tried to act stupid and said he was only aware the FBI asked for an investigation of Flynn: “That’s all I know about it” Biden said changing the subject once again to the Coronavirus.

WATCH:

Biden claims he knew “nothing” about moves to investigate Gen. Flynn but then backtracks when Stephanopoulos reminds him he was at the Oval Office meeting about it. pic.twitter.com/Zik4GkA4mZ — Benny (@bennyjohnson) May 12, 2020

Ranking member on the House Judiciary Committee Jim Jordan (R-OH) blasted liar Biden.

May 2020: Joe Biden says he knows “nothing” about the Flynn investigation. June 2020: Peter Strzok’s notes reveal it was BIDEN’s idea to invoke the Logan Act against Flynn. Biden lied! pic.twitter.com/YjMkLqw5fI — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) June 24, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

