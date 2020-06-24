http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/HGfJVhHmuPM/

New York City will allow a “Black Lives Matter” mural to be painted on the street in front of Trump Tower, according to a statement from Democrat Mayor Bill de Blasio’s office.

Julia Arredondo, de Blasio spokeswoman, said:

The president is a disgrace to the values we cherish in New York City. He can’t run or deny the reality we are facing, and any time he wants to set foot in the place he claims is his hometown, he should be reminded Black Lives Matter.

According to reports, the painting will be completed before Independence Day and will appear on Fifth Avenue between 56th and 57th streets, just outside of President Trump’s Manhattan estate.

The painting is one of seven that are set to be displayed across the city’s five boroughs. According to the New York Post, two other Manhattan “Black Lives Matter” murals are planned for Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard in Harlem and on Centre Street in lower Manhattan.

“It’s time to do something officially representing this city to recognize the power of the fundamental idea, Black Lives Matter — the idea that so much American history has wrongly renounced but now must be affirmed,” de Blasio said earlier this month.

