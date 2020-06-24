https://thehill.com/homenews/media/504261-bolton-claps-back-at-colbert-youve-really-insulted-me-by-calling-me-naive

John BoltonJohn BoltonOvernight Defense: Top Pentagon tech officials resigning | Bolton worried about biological weapons | Trump threatens ‘serious force’ Bolton says he would consider testifying against Barr Hoyer wants testimony from Bolton MORE took exception to CBS “Late Show” host Stephen Colbert Stephen Tyrone ColbertThe Hill’s Campaign Report: Biden campaign goes on offensive against Facebook Colbert launches ‘Be Your Own President’ merch line ‘to help peaceful protesters’ Stacey Abrams says she hasn’t heard from Biden campaign about VP search MORE calling him “naive” for going to work for the Trump administration, with the former national security adviser explaining that he thought it was possible to work with the president when he took the job in 2018.

“My rule is, everything you think about Donald Trump Donald John TrumpBowman holds double-digit lead over Engel in NY primary McGrath leads Booker in Kentucky with results due next week NY Republican Chris Jacobs wins special election to replace Chris Collins MORE is probably true, because he’s not deep enough to get your socks wet in. He’s incredibly readable. That’s why when he ran casinos, the house lost,” Colbert said. “There’s nothing to learn about him. That’s why he’s essentially a boring person. How did you not know beforehand that he was just callow?”

“Because I couldn’t believe it was that bad,” Bolton, who is currently on a media tour to promote his new book, “The Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir,” responded.

“But you’re a national negotiator, how could you be naive?” the host pressed. “You’ve dealt with the worst people in the world.”

“You’ve really insulted me now by calling me naive,” Bolton shot back. “Look, I thought it was possible to work with somebody. I thought surely they would want to learn about the complexities of arms control negotiations and that sort of thing, and as I detail in the book, that turned out not to be true.”

Bolton also reiterated that he won’t be voting for his former boss or presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenJoe Biden wins New York primary The Memo: Trump’s law and order bet falling flat Pro-Trump group ad questions Biden’s mental fitness MORE in November.

“I worry about them both. This is a terrible election from my perspective,” he added.

Bolton’s scathing portrayal of Trump was released on Tuesday.

