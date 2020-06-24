https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/breaking-general-flynn-case-dismissed/

WRIT GRANTED. Flynn Case dismissed!

The ruling is only “partially” for General Michael Flynn as the appeals court ordered:

—Sullivan to dismiss the case —Gleeson’s appointment as “amicus” immediately “vacated”. Bye Felicia! TRENDING: Soooo Funny! Hoaxer Bubba Wallace LASHES OUT After He Claimed a Door Rope was a Noose and FBI Busted His A$$ (VIDEO) —However they declined to grant the request to kick Judge Sullivan off the case immediately

THIS IS HUGE NEWS!

The ruling is only “partially” for @GenFlynn, as the appeals court ordered: —Sullivan to dismiss the case —Gleeson’s appointment as “amicus” immediately “vacated”. Bye Felicia! —However they declined to grant the request to kick Judge Sullivan off the case immediately — Undercover Huber (@JohnWHuber) June 24, 2020

President Trump weighed in already!

Great! Appeals Court Upholds Justice Departments Request To Drop Criminal Case Against General Michael Flynn! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 24, 2020

