WRIT GRANTED. Flynn Case dismissed!
The ruling is only “partially” for General Michael Flynn as the appeals court ordered:
—Sullivan to dismiss the case
—Gleeson’s appointment as “amicus” immediately “vacated”. Bye Felicia!
—However they declined to grant the request to kick Judge Sullivan off the case immediately
THIS IS HUGE NEWS!
— Undercover Huber (@JohnWHuber) June 24, 2020
President Trump weighed in already!
Great! Appeals Court Upholds Justice Departments Request To Drop Criminal Case Against General Michael Flynn!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 24, 2020