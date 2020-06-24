https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/breaking-general-flynn-case-dismissed/

WRIT GRANTED. Flynn Case dismissed!

The ruling is only “partially” for General Michael Flynn as the appeals court ordered:

—Sullivan to dismiss the case

—Gleeson’s appointment as “amicus” immediately “vacated”. Bye Felicia!

—However they declined to grant the request to kick Judge Sullivan off the case immediately

THIS IS HUGE NEWS!

President Trump weighed in already!

