The Justice Department released Peter Strzok notes from 1/4/2017 regarding the Flynn-Kislyak calls.

Last month it was revealed 2020 Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden was in a January 5, 2017 Oval Office meeting discussing General Flynn’s phone calls with Russian Ambassador Kislyak with Obama, Yates, Comey, Rice and Brennan.

Now we know that Obama and Biden were directly involved in the sham Flynn investigation.

The newly released Peter Strzok notes show then-Vice President Joe Biden wanted to invoke the Logan Act against General Mike Flynn.

Strzok also noted that Obama DIRECTLY ordered an investigation into Flynn, saying “Have the right people on the case.”

Then-FBI Director James Comey said the calls between Flynn and Kislyak “appear legit” but they went ahead with the hit job against Flynn.

“Strzok’s notes believed to be of January 4, 2017, reveal that former President Obama, James Comey, Sally Yates, Joe Biden and apparently Susan Rice discussed the transcripts of Flynn’s calls and how to proceed against him.”

“Mr. Obama himself directed that “the right people” investigate General Flynn.”

🚨Peter Strzok notes from 1/4/17 released in Flynn case: Discussion among Obama, Comey, Yates, Biden, and Susan Rice. Biden: “Logan Act” Obama: “Have the right people on” Flynn case. Comey: The Flynn/Kislyak calls “appear legit.” pic.twitter.com/20a3z46Z9Z — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) June 24, 2020

Donald Trump Jr. said Biden and Obama tried subverting democracy/peaceful transition of power to destroy him and compromise the Trump admin.

🚨🚨🚨 BREAKING: @JoeBiden caught red-handed setting up @GenFlynn. He suggested using the Logan Act. Comey said Flynn’s calls with Kislyak “appear legit.” Biden & Obama tried subverting democracy/peaceful transition of power to destroy him & compromise the Trump admin! https://t.co/5x2q9Mi1o1 — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) June 24, 2020

The Appeals Court on Wednesday upheld the Justice Department’s request to drop the criminal case against General Flynn.

DEVELOPING….

