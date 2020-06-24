https://www.dailywire.com/news/bubba-wallace-changes-course-in-new-statement-on-emotional-past-few-days

NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace struck a much different tone over the alleged “noose” incident in a statement issued Wednesday than he did the night before during an interview with far-left CNN host Don Lemon.

Instead of expressing anger over the FBI findings that the “noose” his team found hanging from his garage stall on Sunday was in fact not part of a hate crime, but a mere garage pulley, as he did on Tuesday night, the driver expressed gratitude that he was not the victim of a hate crime and praised NASCAR and fellow drivers over their show of “unity” and support.

“It’s been an emotional few days,” the statement started. “First off, I want to say how relieved I am that the investigation revealed that this wasn’t what we feared it was.”

“I want to thank my team, NASCAR and the FBI for acting swiftly and treating this as a real threat,” Wallace wrote.

NASCAR issued a statement Tuesday regarding the FBI findings, which clearly stated that “the garage pull rope fashioned like a noose had been positioned there since as early as last fall”:

The FBI has completed its investigation at Talladega Superspeedway and determined that Bubba Wallace was not the target of a hate crime. The FBI report concludes, and photographic evidence confirms, that the garage door pull rope fashioned like a noose had been positioned there since as early as last fall. This was obviously well before the 43 team’s arrival and garage assignment. We appreciate the FBl’s quick and thorough investigation and are thankful to learn that this was not an intentional, racist act against Bubba. We remain steadfast in our commitment to providing a welcoming and inclusive environment for all who love racing.

“I think we’ll gladly take a little embarrassment over what the alternatives could have been,” Wallace said.

“Make no mistake,” he added, “though some will try, this should not detract from the show of unity we had on Monday, and the progress we’ve made as a sport to become a more welcoming environment for all.”

On Monday, as noted by The Daily Wire, dozens of fellow NASCAR drivers teamed up to help push Wallace’s race car to the front of the Geico 500 field at the Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama, as a show of support and solidarity after the driver’s team discovered the alleged “noose.”

In stark contrast to the statement issued on Wednesday, hours after the FBI investigation was concluded and it was announced that Wallace was not the victim of a hate crime, the driver took to CNN to express his anger and state that the rope was a “straight up noose.”

“None of the allegations of being a hoax will break me or tear me down,” Wallace said, as noted by The Daily Wire. “Will it piss me off? Absolutely. But that only fuels the competitive drive in me to shut everybody up, to get back out on the race track next weekend in Pocono, and showcase what I can do behind the wheel. Tremendous amounts of BS (bulls***), whatever it is that you want to say, you won’t break me, you won’t tear me down. Again, I will still stand proud of where I’m at.”

“I have been racing all my life. We have raced out of hundreds of garages. They never had garage pulls like that,” the driver continued. “People that call it a garage pull and put out videos and photos of knots being in as their evidence, go ahead. But from the evidence that we have, that I have. It’s a straight up noose.”

“The FBI has stated that it was a noose, over and over again,” added Wallace. “NASCAR leadership has stated it was a noose. I can confirm that. I actually got evidence of what was hanging in my garage over my car, to confirm that it was a noose.”

The Daily Wire, headed by bestselling author and popular podcast host Ben Shapiro, is a leading provider of conservative news, cutting through the mainstream media’s rhetoric to provide readers the most important, relevant, and engaging stories of the day. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

