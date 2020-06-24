https://www.wnd.com/2020/06/bubba-wallace-insists-straight-noose/

It was a case that triggered outrage in the NASCAR community and around the country – when a “noose” was found in the Talladega track garage used by a black driver on the top circuit.

But the driver, Bubba Wallace, remains defiant even in light of the FBI’s conclusion that the rope actually was a pull used to lower a garage door, and it had been there for months, so there were no elements of any hate crime at all.

“I’ve been racing all of my life. We’ve raced out of hundreds of garages that never had garage pulls like that,” Wallace said in an interview on CNN.

TRENDING: White House condemns TV host’s ‘insensitive’ mocking of Barron Trump

“So people that want to call it a garage pull and put out all the videos and photos of knots being as their evidence, go ahead, but from the evidence that we have – and I have – it’s a straight-up noose.”

The furor over the report of the “noose” triggered backlash up and down the NASCAR community, and the country.

Protests were held, other drivers publicly rallied around Wallace and speculation of a race crime ran rampant across the nation. There were threats from NASCAR that the person who left the “noose” in the garage would be “banned for life.”

The frenzy was similar to that created by TV actor Jussie Smollett in 2019 when he reported a race attack on him.

Only it later was revealed he had paid a huge sum to the two “suspects” in the attack and he was charged with six counts of lying to Chicago police in what essentially appeared to be a hoax.

The actor, who is gay and black, claimed he was walking home from a fast-food shop in downtown Chicago early one morning in January 2019 when two men confronted him with racist and homophobic slurs.

He claims they beat him up, poured bleach on him and looped a rope around his neck.

Police investigated and quickly reported he faked it, according to reports, “because he was unhappy with his salary and wanted to drum up publicity to help his career.

Fox reported the FBI investigation into the NASCAR “noose’ found the rope had been there for months, and “there was no way anyone could have known the stall would be assigned to NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace this past week.”

Wallace has said he didn’t see the rope, but was told about it by officials with NASCAR.

And he said it was frustrating that people were doubting him.

“It doesn’t matter if we provide evidence, photos. It will always be photoshopped. I will always have haters,” he said.

WSB Television reported Wallace said, “I’m mad because people are trying to test my character and the person that I am and my integrity. You won’t break me. You won’t tear me down.”

NASCAR released a statement after the FBI finding confirming it was “thankful this was not an intentional, racist act against Bubba.”

CNN said an FBI spokesman said, “It’s my understanding that the rope was fashioned into a noose knot and used as a door pull.”

WND reported earlier that doubts about the case rose just about as quickly as NASCAR drivers rallied around Wallace.

One Twitter user posted a comment on the NASCAR announcement: “No way anyone would do that with all the security cameras and people with camera phones all around. They would be fired and canceled immediately.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

