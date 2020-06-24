http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/ZjEbXNzI7As/california-reports-more-than-7000-coronavirus-cases-biggest-daily-jump-so-far.html

A person walks by a closed Banana Republic store on June 11, 2020 in San Francisco, California. Economic worries due to the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic continue as an additional 1.5 million people filed for first-time unemployment benefits in the past week.

The California Department of Public Health reported its second straight record jump in coronavirus cases on Wednesday as the state joins a handful of others with growing case numbers.

California reported an additional 7,149 Covid-19 cases since Tuesday, a 69% increase in two days, bringing the state’s total to 190,222 cases, according to the state’s health department. The previous highest day jump was reported on Tuesday when the state recorded 5,019 additional new cases.

“We cannot continue to do what we have done over the last number of weeks. Many of us understandably developed a little cabin fever, some I would argue developed a little amnesia, others have frankly taken down their guard,” Gov. Gavin Newsom said at press briefing.

California is one of 30 states where case numbers are growing by 5% or more based on a seven-day average, a CNBC analysis of data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. The state’s seven-day average of new Covid-19 cases increased nearly 46% compared with a week ago, according to Hopkins data.