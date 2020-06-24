https://www.theblaze.com/news/amazon-bans-ads-transgender-book

A well known conservative publisher is claiming that retail giant Amazon suspended an ad campaign ahead of the release of one of its books that details how transgender ideology is harming young girls.

Regnery Publishing told Fox News on Sunday that they could not buy ad space on Amazon to promote “Irreversible Damage: The Transgender Craze Seducing Our Daughters,” written by Wall Street Journal columnist Abigail Shrier.

In an email allegedly sent to Regnery last Thursday, Amazon’s advertising support service explained its decision to block the ads, saying, “[the book] contains elements that may not be appropriate for all audiences, which may include ad copy/book content that infers or claims to diagnose, treat, or question sexual orientation. Hence, this campaign will not be allowed to be advertised.”

In a statement, Regnery said: “The cancel culture has made it clear that it despises diversity of opinion, and it will not tolerate science, data, facts, or anything that contradicts the approved narrative.”

Shrier, a graduate of Yale Law School who frequently writes about the dangers of the transgender movement at WSJ, posted about the news on her Twitter Sunday, writing, “apparently, you’re allowed to promote gender ideology; you’re just not allowed to question it.”

The book’s blurb on Amazon says that Shier “has dug deep into the trans epidemic, talking to the girls, their agonized parents, and the counselors and doctors who enable gender transitions, as well as to ‘detransitioners’ — young women who bitterly regret what they have done to themselves.”

In the book, Shier examines the medical and psychological injury often caused to teenage girls who adopt a transgender lifestyle and undergo a physical transition.

A Regnery spokesperson told Fox News that “Amazon is one of our most important ad platforms” and the inability to advertise on the site “would be a significant hit to our promotional efforts.”

On its Twitter account, Regnery noted how Amazon appears to have taken a side on the issue:

The Christian Post reported that Regnery has reached out to Amazon to appeal, but that the retail giant has so far not updated its decision.

